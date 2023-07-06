Russian planes harass US drones over Syria





CN—

Three Russian fighter jets intercepted three US Air Force drones in northeastern Syria on Wednesday morning local time, according to the senior commander in charge of Air Force operations in the Middle East.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich described the Russian maneuver against MQ-9 Reaper drones that officials said were surveilling Islamic State targets in Syria as dangerous and unprofessional.

US Central Command released video of the incident, which shows the jets firing flares past the drones, apparently to block their view.

Against established norms and protocols, Russian planes dropped several flares in front of the drones, forcing our planes to perform evasive maneuvers, Grynkewich said. Additionally, a Russian pilot positioned his aircraft in front of an MQ-9 and engaged the afterburner, reducing the operators ability to operate the aircraft safely.

The United States and Russia operate in Syria; the United States as part of the anti-ISIS coalition and Russia in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The interception comes nearly four months after a Russian fighter jet shot down an MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea after damaging its propeller.

This drone and two Russian Su-27 planes were flying over international waters over the Black Sea in March when one of the Russian planes intentionally flew ahead and dumped fuel on the unmanned drone repeatedly, the US said. European Command in a press release at the time.

The aircraft then struck the drone’s propeller, prompting US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 drone in international waters.

The United States has seen an increase in such incidents with Russian aircraft in recent months, with Russian planes coming dangerously close not only to American drones, but also to manned American fighter jets flying over Syria.

They were aggressively maneuvering against us when our protocols said they had to stay several miles apart and watch each other, Grynkewich told Defense One in April. [T]They maneuver aggressively, almost as if trying to fight, if you will. It is very worrying.

