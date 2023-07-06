Iran fired on oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz, US Navy says





Iran tries to seize 2 tankers, navy says

Iran is trying to seize 2 tankers, US Navy says 00:25

Iran attempted Wednesday morning to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, firing shots at one of them, the US Navy said.

He said that in both cases, the Iranian navy ships retreated after the US Navy’s response and the two commercial vessels continued their journeys.

“The Iranian Navy attempted to seize commercial tankers legally transiting international waters,” said Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. “The US Navy responded immediately and prevented these seizures.”

He said the shots directed at the second ship caused no casualties or major damage.

There was no immediate Iranian comment on the incidents.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence service, said the tanker shot was a Greek-flagged, Greek-flagged, US-managed tanker transiting from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore. He said the shooting took place 28 nautical miles northeast of Muscat, Oman’s capital.

This is a location map of the Persian Gulf and surrounding countries. AP Photo

The US Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial ships in the past two years and harassed several others. Many incidents have occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all crude oil passes.

In April, masked Iranian navy commandos carried out a helicopter raid to seize a US-bound tanker in the Gulf of Oman, footage of which aired on Iranian state television. Iran said the tanker was seized after colliding with another Iranian vessel, but offered no evidence. In the past, Iran has seized commercial ships to use as bargaining chips with the West.

US-Iranian tensions have risen steadily since the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reinstated crippling sanctions. Iran has responded by stepping up its nuclear activities – which it says are purely peaceful – and is also supplying armed drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

New trends

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Create your free account or login for more features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/iran-fired-shots-oil-tanker-strait-of-hormuz-us-navy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos