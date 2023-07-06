Taylor Swift Adds 14 Shows to Eras Tour in UK Europe





Taylor Swift announced on Wednesday that she is extending the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour by adding 14 shows in countries including France and Italy, and now that the hugely-grossing Eras Tour totals over 130, Paramore will cover all European shows. announced that it will be held in Shows.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” Opening Night at State Farm. [+] March 17, 2023 ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona) Swift City Stadium. In honor of The Eras Tour, on March 17-18, the city of Glendale, Arizona, was renamed Swift City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift announced the new gig on social media Wednesday morning, saying she was really excited to be adding more gigs and touring with Paramore, the band that kicks off the first two nights of her US tour.

New dates include additional overnight stays in Paris, France, Gelsenkirchen, Germany and Lisbon, Portugal.

The Eras Tour has repeatedly sold out venues averaging just over $250 a ticket in multiple cities across the United States, defeating Harry Styles and rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Elton John to claim the biggest tour title so far this year .

Pollstar, a trade publication in the travel industry, estimates that Eras could generate an astounding, unbelievable and unimaginable total revenue of $1.4 billion by the end of next year.

131. The number of shows Swift has planned for her Eras Tour, which runs through August 2024.

Forbes Rating

We estimate Swift’s net worth to be $740,000,000 as of June 1st, placing her at number 34 on Forbes’ list of American self-made women.

The Eras Tour is currently touring across the US with 52 shows, and many fans have paid thousands of dollars to see Swift perform live on her first tour in years. As of July 5th, resale tickets for Swift’s July 7th concert started at $1,801 on SeatGeek. Tour ticket sales made headlines last November after Ticketmasters website went down during a pre-sale event, temporarily halting sales before canceling general sales after tickets sold out. Since then, legislators and President Joe Biden have shown support for limiting fees and making concerts more affordable and equitable for Americans. Last week, Ticketmaster said it would display inclusive pricing, which would show essential fares that often don’t appear until checkout for venues they own and give customers the option to view those prices at other venues. It means do. Some US fans are considering traveling abroad to see Swift, noting that many European countries have laws in place that prevent ticket resale from reaching US levels, and that dynamic pricing is a less common practice.

