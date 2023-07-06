Britain and Poland strengthen foreign policy, security and defense cooperation.





Britain and Poland will deepen foreign policy, security and defense cooperation under the new partnership.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace today signed a new 2030 Partnership at Lancaster House with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Defense Minister Mariusz Baszczak.

The partnership sets common priorities on issues ranging from Belarus to China, cooperation on defense capabilities and operations. It builds on the 2017 Anglo-Polish Defense and Security Cooperation Treaty and 30 years of close cooperation.

It underscores Britain and Poland’s commitment to stand together to uphold a resilient international system that protects freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that protects the rights of nations and nations to deal fairly and determine their own futures.

The partnership will also see collaboration to build next-generation capabilities for our armed forces. Increased intensity and frequency of joint training; enhancing NATO deterrence and defense posture; We are united in our approach to the Indo-Pacific.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Just as Britain and Poland fought together to defend European freedom during World War II, today Britain and Poland are once again standing together at the forefront of international support for Ukraine.

Our 2030 Partnership promises Britain and Poland greater defense, security and foreign policy cooperation in the future.

In a meeting preceding the signing, the ministers discussed close cooperation between Britain and Poland, aid to Ukraine, and defense and security in the Euro-Atlantic region. They also discussed NATO priorities ahead of the Vilnius summit next week.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

As a historic defense partner and NATO ally, Britain along with Poland defends NATO’s eastern flank and supports Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The 2030 Strategic Partnership reinforces our commitment to developing closer military deployments and training and delivering immediate and long-term capability projects.

Britain and Poland share a historic partnership dating back to before World War II, with hundreds of British troops deployed to Poland and continuing to this day. More recently, last year, the Challenger 2 tank was deployed and the Sky Saber air defense system was continuously deployed in Poland.

The two countries have also worked together to secure air defense weapons development for the future.

In April, the Prime Minister announced that Britain and Poland had signed a $1.9 billion export agreement to deploy MBDA-built British air defense systems across Europe. The export victory will support hundreds of jobs across the UK, give the Prime Minister a priority for economic growth and deepen ties with key European allies.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also visited Downing Street in February to meet the Prime Minister and reaffirmed his commitment to Ukraine and his support for Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The defense minister and his Polish counterpart also signed an air defense combined arms agreement in October. This will allow Britain and Poland to collaborate on current and future combined arms development and manufacturing, and to deepen the interoperability of our armed forces.

