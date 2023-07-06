Video shows Russian fighter jets ‘harassing’ US Air Force drones in Syria, officials say





US accuses Russia of harassing its drones

US accuses Russia of harassing its military drones in Syria 00:27

US military drones carrying out an operation against Islamic State targets in Syria have been harassed by Russian fighter jets, authorities said on Wednesday. This is at least the second such incident this year.

Three MQ-9 Reaper drones were engaged by three Russian fighter jets around 10:40 a.m. local time, according to a statement from Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of Ninth Air Force, an Army service component American air. Central Command.

Grynkewich said the jets violated “established standards and protocols” by dropping “several parachute flares in front of the drones”, subsequently forcing them to “perform evasive maneuvers”.

One of the Russian pilots also positioned his jet in front of a drone and “engaged the afterburner, reducing ‘the drone operator’s ability’ to operate the aircraft safely,” Grynkewich said.

According to US Air Force officials, drone video shows several Russian fighter jets harassing US military MQ-9 drones on July 5, 2023 over Syria during an operation targeting the Islamic State. United States Air Force

He described the Russian pilots’ actions as “unprofessional and dangerous”.

“We urge the Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and uphold the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so that we can once again focus on the lasting defeat of ISIS,” he said. said Grynkewich.

Drone video of the encounter was released by the Air Force.

This is at least the second time this year that a confrontation between American drones and Russian fighter jets has occurred. The Pentagon released video in March of a Russian fighter jet colliding with a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone in international airspace, causing the drone to crash into the Black Sea.

“The United States will continue to fly and operate wherever international law permits, and it is Russia’s responsibility to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner,” the US Secretary of State said at the time. Defense, Lloyd Austin.

According to the Air Force, an MQ-9 Reaper drone is primarily used for intelligence gathering, but can also be equipped with up to eight laser-guided Hellfire missiles.

— Tucker Reals and Alex Sundby contributed to this report.

