What a ruling banning federal interaction with social media meansExBulletin

The government’s ability to tackle online misinformation has suffered a legal setback that experts say will have a chilling effect on communications between federal agencies and social media companies.

A ruling by a federal district judge in Louisiana on Tuesday could have far-reaching implications for the government’s ability to work with Facebook and other social media giants to address false and misleading claims about COVID, vaccines, voting and other issues that could undermine public health and undermine confidence in election results.

District Court Judge Terry Doughty, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday barring several federal departments and agencies from various interactions with social media companies.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a notice saying it would appeal the injunction to the New Orleans Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The government also plans to ask the court to suspend the district judge’s decision, meaning it would not take effect while the appeal is heard.

What is this lawsuit about?

The case, brought by the Republican attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, tackles what has become a hotly debated topic: some conservatives’ claims for “free speech” on social media platforms, versus the desire to curb misinformation and misinformation that could lead to real-world harm.

The AGs’ argument ties into a larger Republican narrative that conservatives are censored on social media for their opinions. Democrats have criticized the platforms for not doing enough to police misleading and false claims, hate speech and incitement to violence.

“It’s hard to think of a more drastic decision,” says Evelyn Douek, an expert in online speech regulation and a professor at Stanford Law School.

“The injunction enjoins tens of thousands, possibly hundreds [of] thousands of federal government employees to have almost any type of communication with private platforms about the content of their services,” Douek told NPR. She notes that while there are exceptions for certain types of criminal content, overall, the “clear message is to have this kind of a chilling effect on communication between the government and the platforms.”

What does the judge’s decision say?

Doughty issued a temporary injunction preventing agencies including the Justice, Health and Human Services, and state departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI and numerous government officials from making things like notifying platforms of specific posts that may be against their own rules or requesting information about content moderation efforts.

The ruling provides exceptions for the government to notify social media companies of posts involving criminal activity, threats to national security and foreign interference in elections.

There are also some fairly broad exceptions: engaging in “authorized government public speech to promote government policies or views on matters of public interest” is permitted, as is interaction with media companies social media about messages that are not protected by freedom of expression.

The injunction prohibits interactions such as “meeting with social media companies for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring or in any way inducing the removal, removal, deletion or reduction of content containing protected freedom of expression published on social media platforms”. .

It also prevents federal agencies from flagging specific posts containing protected free speech, encouraging social media companies to change their guidelines regarding such posts, or asking companies to “stay alert” for such posts. .

Why is this important?

This decision severely limits the federal government’s ability to interact with social media companies about what appears on their platforms.

The injunction is worded very broadly, potentially prohibiting the Biden administration from even speaking publicly about what moderation of social media content might look like.

Does the injunction specify which social media companies the government cannot tell about this content?

Yes. It lists Facebook/Meta, Twitter, YouTube/Google, WhatsApp, Instagram, WeChat, TikTok, Sina Weibo, QQ, Telegram, Snapchat, Kuaishou, Qzone, Pinterest, Reddit, LinkedIn, Quora, Discord, Twitch, Tumblr, Mastodon” and like businesses.”

What counts as “protected freedom of expression”?

“That’s clearly the $64,000 question,” says Mark MacCarthy, technology policy expert and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. But he notes that no one really disputes that the type of content on which the lawsuit identifies the government communicating with tech companies is protected speech.

“It was pretty clear from everyone involved in this case that the speech involved was clearly protected by the First Amendment,” he says. “These were statements about whether the election was fraudulent or accurate. These were statements about whether or not the vaccines worked. And while these things may have scientific answers, the unscientific answers are clearly protected speech.”

The Biden administration says it doesn’t tell social media companies what to take down or how to set policies, but it has an interest in promoting accurate information on pressing issues like public health and elections , and to curb the spread of illegal material, including terrorism. and child sexual abuse.

What else is in the injunction?

The decision also bars federal officials from working with third parties, including the Election Integrity Partnership, the Virality Project and the Stanford Internet Observatory, three academic research groups that track the spread of information online. Republicans have accused the Biden administration of trying to outsource its alleged efforts to stifle speech to outside organizations and academics.

How big will the change be? Do we know how well the government is working with social media companies to remove or delete this content?

Douek says not enough is known about the type of contact tech companies regularly have with government agencies and officials. “If there’s any kind of saving or positive grace to this judgment, it’s kind of to shed some light on the kinds of relationships platforms have,” she says.

Social media companies have a wide range of relationships with governments, she says, from casual conversations to formalized reporting mechanisms to regular private meetings. These interactions accelerated after the 2016 election, reflecting criticism that tech platforms had not done enough to counter Russia’s efforts to interfere in the presidential race, and again during the pandemic, when officials worried that false and misleading social media posts could undermine trust in vaccines and advice from public health experts.

Douek says it’s legitimate to ask about the relationship between the platforms and the government and how to balance the government’s interest in promoting accurate information against the threat of government overreach.

But she says Doughty’s decision is “to paint with a very broad brush and say any contact is really problematic. And I think that’s going too far and will have dramatic ramifications for how these platforms operate.”

MacCarthy says the judge’s tone was “a little over the top” and “apocalyptic”, but the free speech issues involved in the case are real.

“I know it’s a matter of paranoia of conservative groups being victimized by shadow agents and the government,” he says. “But these are not one-sided partisan issues here. These are issues that everyone should be concerned about.”

What is the Biden administration saying about this?

The Justice Department is reviewing the injunction and will assess its options in the case, a White House official told NPR.

“This administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety and security in the face of challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” the official said in a statement. “Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a primary responsibility to consider the effects their platforms have on the American people, but to make independent choices about the information they present.”

Have social media companies responded?

NPR sought comment from Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram), Google and Twitter. None commented on the decision.

What happens next?

The Biden administration is appealing the decision and the case could ultimately go to the Supreme Court. The White House has regularly criticized tech companies for not doing enough to combat false and misleading public health and election claims on social media. The current conservative-leaning Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of First Amendment rights over other considerations, including siding with a web designer who didn’t want to have to work with same-sex couples.

Even before this decision, social media companies had already pushed back on policies regarding COVID-19 and election integrity as they came under pressure from Republican politicians and conservative activists suggesting how this topic has become and will continue to grow. to be politicized.

NPR’s Emily Olson contributed reporting.

