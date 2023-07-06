July 4 eclipsed by 16 mass shootings across the United States | American News





From the nation’s capital in Fort Worth, Texas, from Florin, California, in the west to the Bronx, New York, in the east, America’s July 4 long weekend was eclipsed by 16 mass shootings in which 15 people were killed. and nearly 100 injured.

The Gun Violence Archive, an authoritative database on gun violence in America, calculated the grim tally using its definition of a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or injured by firearms.

The tragic bloodshed was recorded from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Wednesday in 13 states as well as Washington DC. Both Texas and Maryland entered the registry twice.

In one of the latest disasters to mark the weekend in honor of the founding of the nations, nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Washington in the early hours of Wednesday. The victims included two children aged nine and 17. All injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

Police said shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV at a house party in the city’s northeast quadrant shortly before 1 a.m. on July 5. The SUV fired shots at some of our residents who were outside celebrating the 4th of July. It appears the shooting was targeted, said Leslie Parsons, the deputy police chief.

Hours earlier, Joe Biden released a July 4 statement from the White House in which he lamented the spate of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America. The President said he and First Lady Jill Biden mourn those who lost their lives, and as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day our communities will be free from gun violence.

Biden reiterated his call for meaningful and sensible gun control reforms, including a renewed ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines and an end to gunmaker immunity from liability.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States is on course for one of the worst years for mass shootings. The database has identified 350 such incidents so far this year and warns that if the pace remains steady through the second half of the year, the final total for 2023 could reach 679, around double that recorded in 2018. .

The archival tally of mass shootings over the July 4 weekend included incidents in: Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland (twice), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas (twice).

One of the weekend’s youngest victims was a 14-year-old boy who was killed early Wednesday in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s east coast. Six other people were injured in the Salisbury incident.

Two people were killed and 28 injured, including 15 children, in a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday. Videos recorded at the scene showed teenagers rushing to escape gunfire. On Wednesday, police were still looking for the shooters, who allegedly opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

In a statement, Democratic Governor of Maryland Wes Moore said: In just days, two mass shootings in our beloved state have claimed lives and torn the fabric of our communities.

Expressing condolences to the victims and families and thanking first responders, Moore said: This scourge of gun violence is not something any one community or group fights against. I speak for everyone when I say we’ve had enough.

Late Tuesday, another outdoor party in Shreveport, Louisiana exploded under gunfire, killing three and injuring 10.

Tabitha Taylor, a local councilor, told CBS News she was livid.

Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community simply because individuals decided to come in and disrupt their good time, she said.

A family event that has been going on for years in our community has been disrupted by gunfire because someone decided to pull out their guns and do this. Why why?

One of the injured was in critical condition, Angie Willhite, a Shreveport police sergeant, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that other injured people were expected to survive. No arrests had been made.

We’re having trouble getting information from those who were present, Willhite said. Weren’t getting much cooperation. We will expect quick and immediate cooperation that will lead us to the people we are trying to find.

The highest death toll in a single incident over the long weekend was seen in Philadelphia, where five people were killed when a shooter wearing body armor and carrying an assault rifle randomly went on a rampage Monday evening.

The youngest person to die was 15. A two-year-old boy was shot four times in the legs and a 13-year-old boy was shot twice in the legs. Both were listed in stable condition as of Wednesday.

The 40-year-old suspect has been indicted on five counts of murder as well as charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of weapons without a license and carrying firearms in public, it said. the prosecutors.

Philadelphia police identified the victims killed in the street as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; and Daujan Brown, 15. All were pronounced dead shortly after the shootings on Monday evening.

Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, was found Tuesday morning in a house, also with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Wamah was the first victim killed but was not found by family members until hours later.

