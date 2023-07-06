US releases video of Russian fighter jets harassing US drones over Syria





WASHINGTON (AP) Russian fighter jets came dangerously close to several U.S. drones over Syria on Wednesday, setting off flares and forcing MQ-9 Reapers into evasive maneuvers, the military said. air.

US Air Forces Central released video of the encounter, showing a Russian SU-35 fighter closing in on a Reaper, and later showed a number of so-called parachute flares moving in the flight path drones. Flares are attached to parachutes.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of the 9th Air Force in the Middle East, said three of the US drones were operating over Syria after 10:30 a.m. local time on a mission against the Islamic State group which was not detailed, when three of the Russian planes began harassing the drones.

In a statement, Grynkewich said one of the Russian pilots moved his plane in front of a drone and engaged the SU-35’s afterburner, which dramatically increased its speed and atmospheric pressure. Jet blast from afterburners can potentially damage the Reapers’ electronics, and Grynkewich said it reduces drone operators’ ability to operate the aircraft safely.

Russian military aircraft engaged in dangerous and unprofessional behavior when interacting with US aircraft in Syria, he said, adding that such actions threatened the safety of US and Russian forces. We urge the Russian forces in Syria to stop this reckless behavior and uphold the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so that we can once again focus on the lasting defeat of ISIS.

Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, said in a statement that Russia’s violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria increases the risk of escalation or calculation error.

About 900 US forces are deployed in Syria to work with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fighting Islamic State militants there. No further details of the drone operation were provided, and it is unclear where the incidents took place in Syria.

