US Navy says Iran attempted to seize two tankers, fired on one

The US Navy on Wednesday prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers in international waters near Oman, according to a US military official.

At around 1 a.m. local time, an Iranian navy vessel approached a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, the TRF Moss, which had just passed through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians appeared to be trying to board and seize the tanker, the official said, but when the navy moved the destroyer USS McFaul to the scene, the Iranian ship changed course and departed.

Three hours later, another Iranian navy ship approached the tanker, the Richmond Voyager, which had left the United Arab Emirates through the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker made a distress call after the Iranian vessel allegedly tried to arrest it.

The shells hit near the crew’s living area, inflicting minor damage, but no one was injured, according to the official. When the USS McFaul arrived, the Iranian vessel left, according to the official.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the whole [U.S. Naval Forces Central Command] team, especially the exceptional effort of the McFaul crew, for immediately responding and preventing another seizure,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and combined maritime forces. “We remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights in these critical waters.”

Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

