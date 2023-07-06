US Women’s Open 2023 – stories to follow





Paolo Uggetti, ESPN Jul 5, 2023, 12:15 p.m. ET

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — It’s been 72 years since the world’s best female golfers played a competitive round on one of the most famous golf courses in golfing history. The 1951 Weathervane Transcontinental Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, won by Patty Berg, was the last LPGA event at the iconic venue, which hosts the US Women’s Open.

The importance of the women finally playing here is not lost on anyone. A venue that has hosted countless PGA Tour events and the men’s US Open six times will now host the game’s best women on its course, providing a unique test that will give the world of golf a different look at Pebble Beach through shots from some of the best ball strikers in the world.

“I watched Tiger win the US Open, and Gary Woodland, he won the US Open, so I watched everything,” world number one Jin Young Ko said. “I’m really excited to play on this golf course. I really wanted to play on this golf course.”

From established stars to up-and-coming phenoms, no matter who emerges victorious, one thing is certain: a women’s event at Pebble Beach is long overdue.

Here are four scenarios to watch this week:

Major droughts for major stars

The top three players in the world rankings – Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko – have all earned their places in these places, but it’s been a while since each of them has lifted a major trophy of any kind.

Korda, who may be the face of the women’s game right now, has finished in the top 10 at majors three times in the past two years, but her only major win came in 2021 at the PGA Women’s Championship. After returning from a back injury at this year’s PGA, Korda said she was 100 per cent healthy but ended up missing the cut – her first missed cut in a major tournament since the US Women’s Open 2021.

“I missed twice at Baltusrol, and I didn’t putt either,” Korda said. “I spent a lot of time on the pitch.”

Nelly Korda is looking for her first major win since 2021. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Ko caught fire at the end of last season and finished in the top 10 in three of the last majors of the year. She also added three LPGA wins in 2022 but missed the cut and finished 57th in her two major appearances so far in 2023. Her last win at a major? The 2016 Chevron Championship.

“I think that’s why it’s so much harder to win, because there’s just a bigger group of names that are in contention,” Ko said of the depth of the tour while acknowledging that his game lately has not lived up to its standards. “I think it’s closer than maybe a few months ago… we’re moving in the right direction.”

Ko is the most recent winner of the peloton, having taken first place at the Founders Cup in May as well as the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March. Still, she hasn’t been able to add to her major total, which stands at two after winning both the Chevron and the Evian Championship in 2019. When asked on Tuesday if she felt the urgency of winning a major, Ko did not hesitate.

“No,” she said. “I just want to have a good time with my family and friends. That’s my focus right now.”

It’s a testament to the depth and burgeoning youthfulness of the game (more on that in a moment) that the game’s best haven’t been able to add to their major total, and yet it’s clear that these three players have always been a cut above the rest of the field. Even though there is no obvious urgency to win another major, they all talked a lot about the importance of playing this major in this venue. Adding it to their major resume would mean more than just a number.

Michelle Wie West’s Last Dance

Although it looked like Wie had left the world of golf behind at last year’s US Open at Pine Needles, Pebble Beach will rightly be the site of her final real competitive tournament as she retires. after an 18-year professional career.

“It’s going to be weird because when I was done with Pine Needles, I was like, oh, but I have Pebble next year,” Wie West said. “There will be no Pebble next year.”

Michelle Wie West is playing her last competitive tournament at the US Women’s Open. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The extended finality of his career allowed Wie West to have a great amount of reflection and perspective on his time in the sport. And while she said she wanted her final march to 18 to be in the final group on Sunday, she also acknowledged that a more realistic goal this week is to enjoy her swansong during a tournament which also served to showcase her legacy and her role as an ambassador for women’s football.

During the build-up to Pebble, Wie West has been front and center, not only touting the depth of the women’s game and some of its rising stars, but also championing and reiterating the importance of women playing the same venues as men. This year the PGA Championship was held in Baltusrol, and the USGA will take the women’s game to places like Riviera, Oakland Hills, Oakmont and LACC over the next 20 years.

“I think being at iconic sites is a more sustainable improvement for the tour because it increases media value, and you have to increase media value to make more money,” Wie West said. “The fans are the ones who generate the media value. They love to watch TV and recognize the courses we play on.”

Top stories of the week

Get exclusive access to thousands of premium articles per year from top authors. The NFL’s 10 Most Important Players More ESPN+ Content

Perhaps most notably, Wie West is now hosting a new LPGA event – ​​the Mizuho Americas Open which Zhang won on his professional debut – which featured AJGA players who received a travel allowance. by the tournament. Wie West also said she is in constant communication with LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux and wants to be as involved as possible in the growth of women’s football as she fully enters retirement.

“I just hope to be a sounding board whenever she needs it or whenever someone on tour needs it,” Wie West said. “They all know I want to help, and I let them come to me when they need it.”

As for what comes immediately after Pebble Beach, the 2014 US Women’s Open winner is certain of at least one of them.

“I’m going to put my clubs in the darkest corner of my garage,” she said. “Let him rest a bit.”

The Rose Zhang Show

As Wie West says goodbye, Zhang says hello. The most decorated amateur player in the history of the sport arrives at the US Open with a lot of intrigue surrounding her after breaking a course record 63 at Pebble in the 2022 Carmel Cup.

Two tournaments and a win in her professional career, Zhang has already made a first, second big impression and is the betting favorite this week. At Baltusrol during the PGA Championship, she nearly knocked down the leaders and finished tied for eighth without playing her best. The result added more fuel to the fire than it was only a matter of time before she got a major.

Having seen Zhang dominate the amateur ranks and then translate that into a win at the Wie West event, such notions don’t seem wrong. So far, it seems somehow impossible to underestimate and overestimate her. His ceiling has yet to materialize and his playing has made the hyperbolic feel applicable.

Rose Zhang has a game that might be a good fit for Pebble Beach. Matt Rourke/AP

Pebble not only provides a major step, but also one that fits her game well. While it’s interesting to see how she handles the length of the course (especially if the wind picks up), her consistency and precision will shine will give him the opportunity to hit the small greens of Pebble again and again.

“I apparently hit all 18 greens [in regulation]”, she said nonchalantly of this historic round of the Carmel Cup. “It was just a pretty dreamy week.

Zhang’s poised demeanor paradoxically goes against the care and excitement that seem to surround him. Hearing about it is a concerted choice.

“I always thought professional golf was going to be very difficult,” Zhang said. “I’ve already prepared for all the scenarios of being able to grind, not having the greatest chance and that puts me in a position where I can expect anything. When things are going well, I ride with it.”

How this approach evolves will be fascinating to watch, especially if it continues to win. Doing it in a place like Pebble at a tournament like the US Open, could kick the hype train into overdrive if it’s not already there and cement his place as the next big star in the sport.

The youth movement continues

While Zhang may be the headliner, if the latest majors are any indication, we could have another big first-time winner, especially a youngster. Eight of the last 10 big winners were all rookies and six of them were 25 or younger at the time of their wins.

“I love that all the great champions are so young,” said Wie West. “That means the next generation is here.”

Editor’s Choice

1 Related

Despite all the talk about Zhang, she’s far from the only one successful at an early age. Ruoning Yin just won the 2023 PGA Championship at just 20 years old while 2023 Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu just turned 25.

Amari Avery, an 18-year-old whose fame extends far beyond the golf course, headlines 28 amateurs this week, including Saki Baba, who won the 2022 US Women’s Amateur and Anna Davis, who already has an Augusta National Women’s Amateur title to her 17-year-old name. Angela Zhang, 14, is the youngest player to ever compete in the US Women’s Open.

“They’re playing better than me right now,” Ko said of the young players on tour. “I think it’s really cool to see different names popping up on the leaderboard. I think names that might not be familiar to other people who are kind of new to the LPGA. It’s just great to have that diversity and variability between players.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/37963416/us-women-open-2023-storylines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos