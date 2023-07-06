How a US government agency is helping China win the tech race





China is determined to overtake the United States as the world’s technology leader. For years, China made great strides, but ultimately it failed to follow the innovative pattern that is at the heart of America’s technological success.

But China may have found an unlikely ally in its quest to crack down on American technology – the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Under President Lina Khan, the FTC has embarked on a multicontinental crusade against American tech giants, all in the name of antitrust policy. More worryingly, the FTC announced in March that it would send its own agency officials to help Europe implement and enforce the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Challenged at a congressional hearing in April, Kahn defended her position by simply calling it “good government.”

This 2022 EU law aims to curb Big Tech dominance and create competitive opportunities for European tech companies. It designates a class of tech companies as tech “gatekeepers” and subjects those companies to additional rules from which other tech companies are exempt. The EU’s aim is to give its own companies an edge over their larger US counterparts, but in reality this will only undermine innovation while increasing reliance on Chinese technology.

Specifically, the law requires gatekeepers to share certain data with competing technology companies and severely limits their ability to use the data they collect for other services. Guardians who fail to meet these new requirements will face massive fines from the EU.

The compliance costs imposed on these companies by the DMA are staggering. A recent study estimated that new compliance and operating costs for technology controllers could be as high as $50 billion. These costs will be passed on to consumers in one way or another. U.S. tech companies designated as gatekeepers will likely either have to create new services that comply with EU compliance rules or pull their services entirely from European digital markets. None of these scenarios will benefit American – or European – consumers, who greatly appreciate the security and services offered by American platforms.

Unsurprisingly, the overwhelming majority of so-called gatekeepers are American companies. Even Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in 2021 that there were serious concerns that the DMA “will have a disproportionate impact on U.S.-based technology companies and their ability to properly serve customers in the EU and to comply with security and confidentiality standards”.

The business environment created by the DMA will not create the level playing field it seeks. On the contrary, it will allow Chinese technology companies – led by the Chinese Communist Party – to catch up and dominate the digital markets. In fact, that is the goal of China’s trillion-dollar investments in cutting-edge technology, to make the world increasingly dependent on its technology for political and economic leverage.

Allowing Chinese tech companies to supplant US ones is risky, to say the least. This would likely create a whole host of new privacy and security issues in the digital marketplace, as consumer data is sent to Beijing, where the CCP could gain access to it. Furthermore, as the EU targets American tech companies with DMA, it also continues to embed low-cost, state-subsidized Chinese technology into its critical infrastructure, compounding national security risks.

By helping other nations impede America’s technological leadership, President Khan is jeopardizing America’s ability to remain competitive while giving an edge to an overbearing competitor who believes technology should be used to its fullest for censorship. and control, rather than to unleash human potential and protect freedom of expression. It is very important to know which country – and which set of values ​​– builds the future.

Brian Cavanaugh is senior vice president at American Global Strategies LLC. He most recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Resilience at the National Security Council at the White House.

