UK plans new mandates to sanction Iran after at least 15 ‘credible threats’ to kill or kidnap people in UK | british news





Britain’s foreign secretary announced that it was planning new powers to sanction Iran after at least 15 “credible threats” to kill or kidnap people deemed a threat to the Iranian regime in the UK.

James Cleverly told Sky News that the proposed sanctions regime would provide “a tool for further action in the future if Iran’s behavior does not change.”

It could also be used to counter other nefarious activities in Tehran, such as supplying arms and ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Asked how worried it was that it was only a matter of time before Iran succeeded in killing a dissident on British soil, the Iranian foreign minister said: “What we have seen is that Iran is trying to suppress dissent and silence criticism.” said.

Image: Foreign Secretary James Cleverley

“In the UK we value freedom of speech and freedom of the press and we are willing to defend them. We will always be vigilant.”

He continued: “The Home Office and the Secretary of State for Security, our Security Service have done a wonderful job of keeping people safe here in the UK and we support them through what we do internationally. We impede acts of aggression against us.”

Cleverly was interviewed Thursday, coinciding with the congressional announcement of the new sanctions regime.

“The Iranian regime oppresses its own people, exports bloodshed to Ukraine and the Middle East, and threatens murder and kidnapping on British soil,” he said in a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:50 Iran ‘Russia sold ammunition’

“Today the UK has sent a clear message to the regime: we will not tolerate this malicious behavior and we will hold you accountable.

“Our new sanctions regime will help ensure there is no hiding place for those who want to harm us.”

The UK has responded to more than 15 ‘credible threats’.

The Foreign Office said the UK had responded to more than 15 “credible threats” since early 2022 to kill or arrest British nationals or UK-based individuals whom Iran regards as a threat.

The Iranian regime has openly called for these people to be killed or arrested, and in some cases detained and harassed their families in Iran, it said.

Read more: UK to court Iran over Ukrainian airliner shot down in 2020

Iranian intelligence agencies have developed close ties with organized crime groups in the UK and across Europe to expand their network capabilities.

The planned sanctions regime, which requires new legislation, is designed to expand the criteria under which Iranian officials and organizations can be sanctioned, including for hostile activities against Britain and arms proliferation.

The announcement comes as Britain takes over the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. It is using this role to highlight concerns about Iranian activity in Ukraine, including military aid to Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-plans-for-new-powers-to-sanction-iran-after-at-least-15-credible-threats-to-kill-or-kidnap-people-in-britain-12916054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos