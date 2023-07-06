Iran tried to seize 2 tankers, says US Navy





Iranian naval forces attempted to capture two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday and fired on a merchant vessel before it was turned back by a US battleship, according to the US Navy, which released video of the alleged encounter .

At around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the United States, an Iranian navy ship sailed towards a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker through international waters, but was deterred by the American guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul.

About three hours later, the Bahamas-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager made a distress call as it transited through international waters near Muscat, Oman, heading for the Arabian Sea, according to the 5th US Navy fleet.

An Iranian vessel approached within a mile of the Richmond Voyager, hailing the tanker to stop and even firing at the commercial vessel.

The USS McFaul arrived in time to deter the Iranian ship again. No one was injured aboard the Richmond Voyager, but the US Navy said bullets pierced the boat’s hull near living quarters.

Video released by the US Navy appears to show the Richmond Voyager attempting to pull away from the Iranian vessel as it fires at the merchant tanker.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials via state news agency IRNA.

The encounter follows successful attempts by Iranian naval forces to seize tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, including a vessel bound for Texas in April and another about a week later.

The Strait of Hormuz, which empties into the Gulf of Oman and is bordered by Iran, is a crucial supply route for global oil shipments.

June 2023 was hottest ever Recommendations could boost participation in rooftop solar programs among low-income people: study

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said he “couldn’t be more proud of the entire team” for ” immediately responding and preventing another seizure” on Wednesday.

“We remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights in these critical waters,” Cooper said in a statement.

Iran has harassed, attacked or seized about 20 internationally flagged merchant ships since 2021, according to the US Navy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4081836-iran-attempted-to-seize-2-oil-tankers-us-navy-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos