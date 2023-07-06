6.5% interest rate in the UK until March next year





Investors are betting that by March next year, UK interest rates will rise to 6.5%, the highest level since 1998.

The peak UK interest rate priced in the swaps market jumped from 5% in May to 6.25% after the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly decided to raise interest rates in June.

“It has its own supply dynamics, but we’re not panicking yet,” said Peter Schaffrik, an economist at RBC Capital Markets.

With rates going up, those who thought rates were too high yesterday and were against more hikes should throw in the towel and if they do, rates will go up.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told the BBC on Thursday that he wanted to get inflation back to the necessary level.

Bailey added that she understands the challenges people face very well. Unfortunately, this is how we keep inflation down. If we don’t bring down inflation, things will get worse and we will have to raise interest rates even more.

Imogen Bachra, head of UK rate strategy at NatWest, said the market took this as a green light for the price of more rate hikes.

Headline prices rose 8.7% this year through May, with core inflation rising 7.1% faster than expected as it eliminated volatile food and energy prices and was seen as more indicative of underlying price pressures.

The benchmark two-year gilt yield, which is very sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 0.08 percentage point to 5.46% on Thursday, the highest since 2008. cent.

Last week, JPMorgan economist Alan Monkes said in a memo to clients that the BoE would be forced to raise rates to 7% if inflation proves to be much more bullish than expected. November.

suggestion

Despite rising interest rate expectations, the British pound weakened to 1.2708% on Thursday from a high of 1.2838% in June.

Analysts have highlighted this as a concern as sterling should strengthen in an environment where interest rate expectations are rising relative to other countries. The UK is expected to raise interest rates at a greater rate than the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, chief strategist at Rabobank, said the pound has failed to strengthen because rising interest rates are not a function of economic strength, but rather of inflation, which is worse in the UK than elsewhere.

A lot of it is not wanting to touch a sterling trade that is uncertain about the future.

