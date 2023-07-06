US Department of Defense > Contract





AVIATION

AllSource Global Management LLC, Sierra Vista, Arizona (FA8224-23-D-0001); Filius Corp., San Jose, CA (FA8224-23-D-0002); R2C LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8224-23-D-0003); and SierTek Ltd., Beavercreek, Ohio (FA8224-23-D-0004), have been granted an aggregate cap of $90,000,000 firm fixed price, multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, for production support overhead to provide business and management, production operations and general services to support depot maintenance for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and geographically separated units. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona; and Randolph AFB, Texas. Work is expected to be completed by January 17, 2030. Pricing is the result of a competitive acquisition and six bids have been received. FY2023 Consolidated Support Business Group maintenance funds of $2,000 ($500 per recipient) are committed at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the subcontracted activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a firm price contract of $57,367,184 with a maximum time and material cap of $200,000 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support of the F-16 Systems Program Office. This contract involves FMS support to the Romanian Air Force (RoAF) and the requirement is for the operational flight program and system upgrade of the F-16 RoAF Peace Carpathian M6.6. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; Greenville, South Carolina; and Romania, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $57,567,184 are committed at the time of grant. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contractor activity (FA8232-23-C-0008). (Awarded June 30, 2023)

Flight Safety International Inc., Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a program cap of $9,900,000, an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the Israeli Air Force’s Gulfstream V initial pilot training, training recurring Gulfstream V pilot training and recurring Gulfstream 550 pilot training. This contract provides operational capability for a follow-on request to provide simulator flight training services. This contract is for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support to the Israeli Air Force. Work will be conducted at various locations across the United States and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $2,500 are committed at the time of grant. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph AFB, Texas, is the sourcing activity (FA3002-23-D-0007).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, NC, has been awarded a firm fixed price maximum contract of $43,085,610, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity for poly/wool fabrics. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option period. The command period end date is July 4, 2026. Military service usage is the Air Force. The assignment type is Defense Working Capital Funds for fiscal year 2023 to 2025. The subcontracted activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pa. (SPE1C1-23-D-0061 ).

Renzi Food Service, Watertown, New York, has been awarded a maximum amendment of $7,896,580 (P00001) exercising the first 18-month option period of a two-year base contract (SPE300-21-D-3319) with two 18-month option periods for full food distribution. This is a fixed price contract with economic price adjustment, with an indefinite quantity. The end date of the order period is January 4, 2025. User customers are the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The type of assignment is Defense Revolving Funds for fiscal year 2023 to 2025. The contracting agency is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-21-D-3319).

MARINE

Integration, Innovation Inc. (i3,) Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $24,500,000 indefinite delivery/quantity contract (N0017323D2005) for tactical electronic warfare simulation research and development support. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $24,500,000. A work order for $9,827,810 at cost plus fixed costs was issued simultaneously (N0017323F2036). The work will be performed at the US Naval Research Laboratory, in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by July 2028. Funds for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (Navy) Fiscal Year 2023 a amount of $225,000 was incurred at the time of grant and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively obtained with an offer received through Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The US Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC is the contracting activity.

Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina, has been awarded a $14,339,395 firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for custodial services for the Naval Medical Regional Trauma Center (NMRTC) at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The work to be done includes child care at NMTRC, medical clinics, dental clinics and the Wounded Warriors complex. The work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and the four option years, is $74,798,826. FY2023 (Defense Health Agency) O&M funds in the amount of $14,339,395 were committed through a recurring work order issued at time of award and will expire at the end of the FY2023. exercise in progress. These services were purchased directly from the procurement list with AbilityOne under Part 8 of the Federal Acquisition Regulations. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contract activity (N40085-23-D-0065). (Awarded June 30, 2023)

Mission Systems Davenport Inc., Davenport, Iowa, is awarded a firm price order of $12,065,976 (N0042123F0113) against a previously issued base order agreement (N0042122G0101). This order provides one-time engineering in support of the GGU-12+ oxygen concentrator redesign and upgrade of the existing on-board oxygen system for the Australian Government’s F/A-18F program. Work will be performed in Davenport, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in November 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $12,065,976 will be committed upon award, none of which will expire upon end of the current fiscal year. year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the subcontracted activity.

L3Harris Global Communications Inc., Rochester, New York, has been awarded a firm price contract of $10,424,820 for the delivery and support of communications and electronics equipment on behalf of the Government of Indonesia. The work to be performed provides communications and electronics equipment and contractor engineering technical services as required by the Government of Indonesia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case ID-P-BAC . This work includes the contractor supplying the Indonesian government with multi-band radios, very high and ultra-frequency radios, high frequency radios, combat management systems including vehicles, teardowns and inflatable hull boats rigid, intercom systems, maintenance benches, accessories and spare parts. . The work to be performed also includes technical engineering services, including integration and installation assistance, site surveys, operator training, diagnostic training and network planning for the account. of the Indonesian government. The work will be executed in Indonesia, with an expected completion date of February 28, 2025. The maximum dollar value is $10,424,820. FMS Fiscal Year 2023 contract funds in the amount of $10,424,820 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition under Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is contract activity (M67854-23-C-2003).

ARMY

CH2M Hill, Greenwood Village, Colorado, has been awarded a firm price contract of $12,544,704 to design an aircraft site. Bids were solicited via the internet and one was received. The work will be performed in Greenwood Village, Colorado with an estimated completion date of December 6, 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds for fiscal year 2023 (Israel) in the amount of $12,544,704 have been incurred at the time of grant. US Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the subcontracted activity (W912GB-23-C-0014).

Maloof Weathertight Solutions LLC,* Warner Robins, Georgia, has been awarded a fixed price contract in the amount of $9,220,916 for roof replacement and repair. Bids were solicited via the Internet and three were received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each command, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2028. The U.S. Army’s 419th Contract Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Georgia, is the sub-activity contracting (W9124M-23-D-0003).

ADVANCED DEFENSE PROJECTS AGENCY

CORRECTION: $15,272,429 amendment (P00012) announced July 3, 2023 to Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Connecticut, to cost plus fixed charge contract HR0011-20-C-0100 for the 3D phase of a Submarine Detection Systems Research Project, was awarded today, July 5, 2023.

*Small business

