EXCLUSIVE: With UK health services in crisis, Tesco offers employees virtual doctor appointments.





LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) – Supermarket group Tesco (TSCO.L), the UK’s largest private sector employer, will offer its employees virtual appointments with private family doctors, part of the pressure to swallow the national health service. Another sign. NHS).

The country’s biggest retailer told Reuters on Thursday that a benefits package for 310,000 British workers will provide them and their families with unlimited appointments with a general practitioner (GP) seven days a week.

The UK’s labor market remains tight, forcing companies to raise hourly wages, offer one-off bonuses, provide free food and other perks to attract and retain employees.

Tesco has already raised employee wages by more than 15% in the past year, and recent efforts to retain employees may encourage other large employers to adopt similar initiatives.

The NHS, which celebrated its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, remains a much-loved institution that launched after World War II to provide free, point-of-use health care.

But with the ongoing pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and an aging population, many are struggling to keep up with demand, unable to get an appointment with their local GP when they need it and facing long waiting lists for hospital care.

A study conducted by Health Hero, which is working with Tescos health partner YuLife to offer a new service, found that last year 84% of GP patients needed an appointment, but only 53% who wanted same-day appointments were able to get one. .

According to NHS data, in the UK, nearly 5 million patients each month wait two weeks or more for a GP appointment.

Tesco said YuLife GP can issue individual prescriptions, which can be picked up at a pharmacy the same day or delivered to workers’ homes. Workers are given online video appointments or phone calls.

A range of benefits are available to immediate family members living in the same household as Tesco frontline employees and managers across the UK, including Tesco Bank and Booker, the group’s wholesale business.

Other services available to staff include sleep therapists, nutritionists, counselors, exercise coaches and physical therapists.

“This is a direct investment in the health of our colleagues,” said James Goodman, Tesco’s head of human resources in the UK.

Like other large employers and retailers, Tesco previously offered employees more traditional benefits such as stock plans and employee discounts, and last year began offering advance payments.

