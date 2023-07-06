American Football and Coca-Cola Agree on Transformative Long-Term Partnership





CHICAGO (July 6, 2023) In one of the most significant partnerships in Federation history, US Soccer and Coca-Cola North America have entered into a transformative long-term agreement that will have a substantial impact on the game in this country. . The partnership will support the growth of the game at all levels of the American football ecosystem while leveraging Coca-Cola’s iconic global reach to connect with fans around the world.

We were incredibly thrilled to have Coca-Cola join US Soccer and there’s no better time for us to embark on this long-term strategic partnership,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. This is a pivotal time for football in our country and we have a huge opportunity to achieve exponential growth in the United States in the years to come. Coca-Cola’s global impact on sport is undeniable and having an iconic brand with us on our journey during this unique moment in time will be a game-changer.

Throughout the partnership, Coca-Cola and US Soccer will create legacy events that highlight national talent and increase opportunities for all US National Youth Teams and Extended National Teams to grow the sport and increase participation. football in all its forms.

Coca-Cola will also help raise awareness of the world’s most magical moments involving the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams through unique and innovative digital content activations, helping to bring football fans together while allowing them to express and share their love for the game to the fullest.

Together, Coca-Cola and US Soccer are committed to fueling dreams on and off the field, said Jennifer Mann, president of Coca-Cola North America. Our goal is to empower communities, inspire future generations, and cultivate a legacy of unity while growing the sport across the United States.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time and provides a significant opportunity to increase the visibility of the sport in the United States, as several major football events will take place in the country in the years to come, starting with the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, followed by the 2024. Copa America, the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, then the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, which will be the biggest sporting event in the world, and the 2028 Olympics which will be held in Los Angeles. US Soccer has also joined the Mexican Football Federation in launching a combined bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The United States men’s and women’s national teams will also compete in several premier football events around the world in the coming years, kicking off with the USWNT competing later this summer for their third consecutive title at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. . A year later, the USWNT and the National Men’s Under-23 Team will compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s goal is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell several billion dollar brands in several beverage categories. worldwide.Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta.Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We were constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our beverages to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to have a positive impact on the lives of people, communities and the planet through the replenishment of water, the recycling of packaging, sustainable sourcing practices and the reduction of carbon emissions throughout our supply chain. value. Together with our bottling partners, we employ over 700,000 people, helping to provide economic opportunity to local communities around the world. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About American Football

Founded in 1913, the United States Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During this time, the sport has developed enormously at all levels. As US Soccer looks to the future, its mission is to make soccer the premier sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, US Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by helping its members increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world-class players, coaches and referees to consistently win at the most high levels on the international scene. and serve fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

