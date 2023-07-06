Great Relief: Scientists Respond to Hopes Britain Will Rejoin EU Horizon Scheme | science





Scientists, including physicist Brian Cox, have reacted with a mixture of caution, anger and relief at the prospect that the UK will rejoin the EU’s flagship 85 billion Horizon science research program after the protracted Brexit controversy.

According to sources, an announcement could come next week when Rishi Sunak is scheduled to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a NATO summit.

The two-and-a-half-year standoff will come to an end after the European Union’s consecutive refusal to ratify Britain’s Horizon European membership of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Cox, a TV presenter and professor of particle physics at the University of Manchester, said the reunion would be a huge relief for everyone in science, industry and universities across the UK.

Others, however, have expressed outrage that the UK government still doesn’t understand how much science benefits from the program and seems to insist on a financial formula that means the UK doesn’t end up as a net contributor to the program.

I think it’s pathetic. The UK has been the recipient of the Internet for the past few years. It confirms that Sunak did not understand how important it is to be a loyal partner and focus on research. Bookkeeping isn’t very helpful, and the value of knowledge creation needs to be calculated, said Professor Bart De Strooper, director of the UK Dementia Institute at University College London.

He cited damage to scientific relations caused by Britain’s removal from the programme.

First of all, the deep distrust of our European colleagues in the involvement and reliability of the UK. I think there’s still a good chance this will be fixed, but it will take time, De Strooper said.

Returning to Horizon Europe would be absolutely fantastic news, said University of Liverpool physicist Professor Carsten Welsch, who lost leadership of a 2.6m research project on a new plasma generator that could be used to treat cancer when Britain lost its membership. .

That would be a huge relief. That would mean that politicians thankfully listened to the scientists, and what they saw during the entire period of our absence is that we need to work together internationally, he said.

He had to hand over leadership of the Horizon project to an Italian university, with the rule that only member or associate member countries could be beneficiaries.

Professor Andre Geim, a Nobel laureate at the University of Manchester, said: “Without knowing the details, it’s hard to celebrate or mourn whatever the outcome is.” But all of us, retainers and Brexitists, should celebrate the fact that the UK government is finally taking pragmatic steps and starting to build working relationships in science with Europe.

James Wilsdon, professor of research policy at UCL, has warned that the UK will still be a bystander because of Brexit.

A lot has already changed as a result of Brexit. Now, even if we were connected to Horizon, there would no longer be a seat around the EU table where headline themes and priorities would be set. We will take a more peripheral position.

Repairing damage takes time. But overall, I’m more optimistic than I would otherwise be because of the depth and strength of the existing UK-EU link.

Professor Dame Athene Donald, dean of Churchill College, Cambridge, also warned that rebuilding the link will take time. She added: Over the past few years, the UK has lost many talented scientists, both British and European nationals, especially due to the UK’s inability to hold European Research Council funding. I’m sure scientists across the country are crossing their fingers. [rejoining Horizon] It’s really going to happen.

Martin Smith, Director of the Policy Lab at the research charity Wellcome Trust, said:

Negotiations between the EU and the UK have focused on a fiscal formula that is going back to the fold.

Britain argued that its original plan to base London’s contribution to its 2019 success rate at Horizon Europe was no longer appropriate or fair.

Data shows that the UK received 959m (819.5m) in Horizon subsidies in 2019, compared to just 2218m in 2023.

Sources say the final details regarding the amendment mechanism are that the value of grants awarded to the UK is less or more than the annual contributions.

A spokesperson for Sunak said a deal had not yet been agreed and that his aim was to find a way to provide the best value for UK science and research and taxpayers. That will be considered by the Prime Minister at the right time.

The European Commission said discussions were ongoing and had no further comment.

Some scientists expressed nervousness that talks could still go wrong.

I dare not hope, I just want this to end. Mike Galsworthy, co-founder of Scientists for the EU, says they’ve been tortured for too long.

