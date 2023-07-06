Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to launch US-based league during WNBA offseason





Ramona Shelburne, ESPN Senior Writer Jul 6, 2023

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier told ESPN they are founding a new women’s basketball league to give the WNBA’s top players another option to play nationally. during the offseason once the new league prioritization rules come into full effect next season.

The new league, called Unrivaled, would run from January through March and feature 30 of the top female professional players across six teams, playing 3-on-3 and one-on-one matches on a soundstage in Miami.

The goal is to raise enough private funds and sponsorships to provide players with a salary commensurate with what they earn during the WNBA season. This would help offset the lucrative contracts they would give up overseas due to new league rules requiring players to return from international commitments before WNBA training camps begin.

“It’s the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create it with the best players in the WNBA,” Stewart told ESPN. “We can’t keep fighting [the WNBA’s prioritization rule]. It’s a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it’s still a rule.”

The WNBA’s supermax salary for the 2023 season is $234,936, although Stewart accepted significantly less to join the Liberty, as previously reported.

WNBA prioritization rules, which were part of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, require players to return from overseas before training camp begins to be eligible for the season. The away season often runs through mid-May, which conflicts with the start of the WNBA season.

Stewart played for Turkish club Fenerbahce last off-season and said she has always enjoyed the experience of playing abroad. But with his wife, Marta Xargay, who is expecting the couple’s second child this fall, she was already wondering if she wanted to continue playing overseas.

That’s when Stewart began talking to Collier, another UConn star, and her husband, Alex Bazzell, about the potential of founding a women’s league in the United States during the WNBA’s offseason.

“We went to dinner in New York and [Bazzell] was explaining the idea of ​​being in this league where it’s like you’re on an all-digital basketball court, you’re playing 3-on-3, one-on-one, queen of the court where you have the right to brag, but also to earn a salary that is sort of set in stone, but can always get bigger,” Stewart said.

“We all talked and realized we were missing a moment, a lot of our players were overseas or not playing basketball. [during the offseason]. … I think the best players want to play, don’t they? They want to be home, they want to play, but it has to make sense. It has to be fair and the money has to be fair. And I think that’s what Unrivaled is trying to do.”

Stewart says she’s already been on numerous calls with potential business partners for the new league.

“I feel like I’m telling companies the same thing over and over again,” she said. “But it’s like people have to show how to look at us and how to see us, and then from there they’ll just keep getting invested and going, ‘Oh, I like that. Who is this player and how can I watch them anymore? …And then follow them into the WNBA.

“It’s just about trying to be proactive and create initiatives for what we can do in the WNBA offseason in addition to league marketing deals and team marketing deals. can be led by players?”

Collier stopped playing overseas when she gave birth to the couple’s first child in 2022, but says that’s only part of the reason she walked away from the international game.

“I’m a homebody by nature. I love being home for the holidays,” Collier told ESPN. “Being away from family for six months is not easy. Then the idea of ​​having a family trying to find childcare abroad. That was kind of the main reason [for founding a new league]. But second, just the narrative around the current direction of the game. You have a lot of people, especially college players, saying they’d rather be in college than come to the league.

“And women’s basketball is kind of the only place that’s happening. It’s just not going in the direction that we want. We’ve gone so far. Obviously we want to go a lot further. So to have that story is really, really harmful. And that’s true right now. So we really want to try and change that. I think we’re in such a special time right now. People are really starting to see the value in women’s sport.”

Stewart and Collier said they have assembled a team of industry and sports leaders from companies including Twitter, DAZN, the WTA and WWE to help launch the league next January. Players they have approached so far have shown enthusiasm for the idea, provided Unrivaled can meet the promised salary and vision for the single-site league.

One of them is Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, who either played overseas or streamed in her offseasons.

“I never had the chance to be here and do nothing but just hoop,” Gray told ESPN. “You can see our faces throughout the year and it’s a chance to grow women’s basketball. It’s not necessarily to take away other opportunities, but it’s just a way for players to keep competing, making money and bringing fans and bringing people closer.”

Gray said she was also intrigued by the idea of ​​playing 3-on-3 and one-on-one instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game.

“It takes you back to how you would perfect your craft,” she said. “You roll the ball, let’s play 1 or 3 on 3 on the street, so it brings a fun environment type vibe while you’re still baking bread.

“But you have to be in a different form for 3v3. I have to start training for that. There’s more space and more goals. They’re the best players in the world. You’re on an island sometimes you can’t count on help. [On the Aces] if I get beaten, I know A’ja [Wilson] or Candace [Parker] is over there. Now I have to think about this 3v3 a little differently.”

Unrivaled would join Athletes Unlimited as newly launched professional women’s leagues trying to take advantage of the WNBA’s long offseason.

Athletes Unlimited held its first season in Las Vegas from late January to late February 2022. Former No. 2 draft pick NaLyssa Smith was its 2023 individual champion.

