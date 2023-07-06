UK steps up measures to deal with growing threat from Iran





The UK Foreign Secretary announced plans for a new Iran sanctions regime that would give the UK greater powers to target Iranian decision-makers for hostile activities in the UK and around the world. It came as it led an international condemnation of Iran’s actions in the Security Council.

The Foreign Secretary today announced new measures to hold Iran accountable for the regime’s threats to Britain and our partners, including a new sanctions regime that will give Britain greater powers to target key Iranian decision-makers. explained.

Iran has intensified its efforts to kill or abduct individuals it considers enemies of the regime outside of Iran, including in the UK. Since the beginning of 2022, the UK has responded to more than 15 credible threats from the Iranian regime to kill or kidnap British nationals or UK-based individuals.

The regime publicly called for the killing or arrest of these individuals and in some cases detained and harassed the families of individuals in Iran. Iranian intelligence agencies have developed close ties with organized crime groups in the UK and across Europe to expand their network capabilities.

Britain will not tolerate such threats. The foreign secretary today announced our intention to create a new sanctions regime that would give Britain greater powers to target Iran’s key decision makers and those who do their bidding.

This regime will significantly expand the UK’s sanctions powers by creating new standards under which individuals and entities can be sanctioned, including:

The Iranian regime’s activities undermining peace, stability and security in the Middle East and the use and proliferation of Iranian weapons or weapons technology internationally and other hostile activities against the United Kingdom undermining the Iranian regime’s respect for democracy, rule of law and good governance; Partners coming out of the Iranian regime, including threats to property or security

The announcement comes as Britain spearheads an international condemnation of Iran’s actions at the United Nations this week. Yesterday the UK jointly signed a statement urging the regime to face a significant increase in executions compared to last year.

Later today in New York, Britain will lead the international opposition to Iran’s arms proliferation and nuclear expansion at the United Nations Security Council as part of the UK presidency in July. Britain has turned over extensive evidence to UN Security Council members proving that the Iranian regime continues to violate UNSC restrictions by continuing to send weapons to Russia for use in Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Ukraine. The UK and our partners will condemn this malicious action in the presence of Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, who is expected to attend the event.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The Iranian regime oppresses its own people, exports bloodshed to Ukraine and the Middle East, and threatens murder and kidnapping on British soil.

Today, Britain has sent a clear message to the regime that we will not tolerate this malicious behavior and will hold you accountable.

Our new sanctions regime will help ensure there is no hiding place for those who want to harm us.

The UK has also announced new sanctions under the FCDO’s existing Iran human rights sanctions regime, which could designate individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

The list of 13 individuals and groups responsible for human rights violations includes prison wardens overseeing torture and inhuman treatment, organizations responsible for collecting personal information from regime opponents, and individuals leading the suppression of women through Iran’s compulsory hijab law . Examples of current asset freezes and travel bans include:

Heidar Pasandideh (Director of Sanandaj Prison): Oversaw regular torture and abuse within the prison. He is reported to have died in Sanandaj after the prisoner was severely beaten and denied medical treatment. IRGC Cyber ​​Defense Command (CDC): The CDC monitors the emails, websites and online activity of opponents of the regime and sends evidence to other parts of the IRGC for investigation. Cultural Revolution (SCCR): The SCCR set Iranian policy on cultural and educational issues, including the wearing of the hijab enforced by the morality police responsible for beating Mahsa Amini before she died in custody in September 2022. The security bill will give the UK government the power to use it against the Iranian regime and those conducting malicious activities on behalf of the Iranian regime from early 2022. The United Kingdom may not allow British or British-based individuals to rule the Iranian regime. The regime has openly called for the killing or arrest of these organizations, and in some cases has detained and harassed individual Iranian families. The Iranian threat to Britain and its partners is not a new phenomenon. In January 2019, Britain and its European partners raised concerns about Iranian hostile activities and plots in Europe, including the attempted bombing of France in 2018, two assassination attempts in the Netherlands and a failed assassination plot in Denmark. The UK has received over 350 sanctions designations. It applies to Iranian individuals and entities to counter the regime’s human rights abuses and its malicious influence internationally. For example, the UK, US and EU announced joint sanctions on 24 April against IRGC officials who violently suppressed protests in Iran. We expect to introduce the necessary legislation to Congress later this year. This will be the UK’s first fully geographically autonomous sanctions regime under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act (2018).

The full list of sanctions is as follows:

Murad Fathi, Director of Kurdistan Provincial Prison Mohammed Hossein Khosravi, Director of Sistan and Baluchestan Provincial Prison and former Director of Zahedan Prison Heidar Pasandideh, Governor of Sanandaj Central Prison Morteza Piri, Governor of Zahedan Prison Abdol Hossein Khosrow Panah, Secretary Cultural Revolution Supreme Council Soghra Khodadadi Taghanaki, Qarchak Womens Prison Governor Seyyed Mohammad Amin Aghamiri, Iranian Cyberspace Supreme Council Secretary-General Moslem Moein, Basij Cyber ​​Command Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution (SCCR) Director, SCCR is responsible for Iran’s general policy on cultural issues, including women’s dress code . The Cyberspace Supreme Council, which is responsible for creating Iran’s Moral Police, which implements policies and agendas created by the SCCR Cyberspace Supreme Council, is considered Iran’s foremost internet policy-making body. The Cyberspace Supreme Council, which is dominated by security agencies and reportedly has no public oversight, directs Iran’s Internet filtering and decides which websites should be blocked. Its role includes the monitoring and prosecution of cybercrime and the pursuit of insults or defamation of revolutionary values. The Organized Crime Investigation Center has been involved in cyber operations targeting dissidents inside Iran, arresting dozens of cyber activists and web administrators. It has approximately 45,000 employees and its primary mission is to monitor and gather information on those who oppose the Iranian government Ravin Academy, train and identify recruits for the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS), and support MOIS’ cyber operations.

