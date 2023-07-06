The Bank of England says UK businesses will continue to raise prices in response to wage demands.





A Bank of England survey, which reinforces concerns about high inflation, suggests UK companies are expected to raise prices at a rapid pace next year in response to workers’ demands for higher wages.

The BoE Decision-Makers Panel, which regularly surveys chief financial officers of UK companies, found that from the third month to June, companies expect output inflation to reach 5.3 per cent next year.

This was a slight decrease from the 5.4% recorded in the survey in the three months to May.

According to a new survey released on Thursday, CFOs expect worker wages to rise 5.3 per cent next year. This compares to the 5.2% growth rate recorded in the previous poll.

CFO-reported actual wage growth increased from 6.7% in May to 7.1% in June.

BoE findings suggest that optimism that wage growth will soon moderate to normal levels may be misplaced, Nomura economist George Moran said.

He added that it is meaningful that the rate of increase in wages has increased only slightly and has not declined.

Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory said:

Surveys of chief financial officers (CFOs) are an important source of price and wage information when central banks set interest rates.

The central bank has raised rates 13 times since late 2021 to address high inflation and bring it down to the BoE target of 2%.

According to official data, inflation stood at 8.7% in May and last month the BoE raised interest rates by half a percentage point more than expected to 5%. Interest rates are the highest in 15 years.

The survey provided some good news for recruiting, as the percentage of companies who said hiring was more difficult than usual has continued to decline after hitting an all-time high of around 90 percent last summer.

Despite the drop, 58% of businesses were still struggling to find employees in June.

The survey was released in separate data showing the negative impact of rising interest rates on the construction sector, including homebuilding.

The S&P Global/Cips UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index, a measure of sector activity, fell to 48.9 in June, the lowest level since January from 51.6 the previous month.

Tim Moore, director of economics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which collects the data, said deteriorating housing market conditions due to rising borrowing costs were a major constraint on UK construction output in June.

