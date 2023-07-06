UK weather latest: 6 heat health alerts issued for UK with 30C temperature forecast





Six heat health alerts have been issued for several parts of the UK. Photo: Alamy

A heat health warning has been issued for six regions ahead of a hot weekend with maximum temperatures rising to 30 degrees.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued yellow alerts for six regions in the UK.

The regions are London, South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Alerts are currently in effect from noon on Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at 9:00 am.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted temperatures of 27 to 28 degrees on Friday and around 30 degrees on Saturday.

After rain earlier this week, showers are expected to continue in some areas.

Temperatures will rise to 30C on Friday in parts of the UK, with 28C expected in London and similar hot weather elsewhere.

The Met Office expects “shorter periods of hotter and humid weather across the UK as the weekend approaches.

“Major heat and humidity will be across England and Wales, with temperatures hitting around 30C on Friday and Saturday.

2023 was the hottest June on record. Photo: Getty

“However, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see some wet and occasionally windy weather during Thursday and Friday.

“The weather system will act gradually eastward across the UK over the weekend, introducing some cooler air through Sunday, but we should see heavy rain and thunderstorms develop before then.”

The longer-range forecast for the period through July 19 is as follows: Sometimes the showers are heavy and can thunder. Often a breeze, especially in a westerly direction. Temperatures are generally close to average and can be expected to be slightly above average on sunny days.

“Further into this period, the general unsettled theme is likely to continue. There are shorter periods of drier, brighter interludes with occasional rain or showers. There are often breezes and daytime temperatures are generally average, with locales slightly low.

Sunbathers can be seen in the Tower Bridge area. Photo: Getty

There are signs that things may start to get a little less volatile toward the end of the period.”

Met Office’s Annie Shuttleworth previously said the east side will experience drier conditions while the west will remain with showers.”

We will continue to see some rain but it tends to wind along the west coast with higher air pressure still dominating in the east bringing more sunshine and drier weather allowing for higher temperatures,” she said. .

“So on Friday, if it’s a decent day, it’ll start to feel quite hot and humid in the east.” However, in the west we continue to see relatively strong winds with continued rain throughout the day.”

People enjoying the hot weather in Southend. Photo: Getty

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds for eastern England on Tuesday. It remained the same on Wednesdays from 9pm to 6am.

After confirming last month as the hottest June on record, the highest temperature reached 32.2 degrees in Chertsey, Surrey.

Paul Davies, Met Office Extreme Climate Senior Fellow, issued a stern warning about warming conditions, saying that “human-induced climate change has increased the likelihood of reaching record high temperatures.”

London’s Green Park in recent hot weather. Photo: Getty

“The odds of exceeding the previous record of 14.9C by the 2050s could be as high as about 50%, or every other year,” he said.

“Possibilities beyond 2050 are strongly driven by our greenhouse gas emissions, with opportunities increasing further in high-emissions scenarios but leveling off with mitigation.

“Another heat wave has already been forecast for the end of July and will last for two weeks. Temperatures are expected to soar to 40C.

