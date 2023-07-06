The United States destroys the last of its once vast arsenal of chemical weapons





In a sealed room behind a gauntlet of armed guards and three rows of high barbed wire at the Armys Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado, a team of robotic arms were busily dismantling some of the United States’ last vast and gruesome chemical weapons stockpiles. .

Artillery shells came in filled with a deadly mustard the army had been stockpiling for over 70 years. The bright yellow robots pierced, drained and washed each shell, then cooked it at 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit. Out came inert, harmless scrap metal, falling from a conveyor belt into an ordinary brown dumpster with a resounding clang.

It’s the sound of a chemical weapon dying, said Kingston Reif, who has spent years lobbying for disarmament outside of government and is now deputy assistant secretary of defense for disaster reduction. threat and arms control. He smiled as another shell slammed into the dumpster.

Destroying the stockpile took decades, and the military says the job is almost done. The depot near Pueblo destroyed its last weapon in June; the remaining handle at another Kentucky depot will be destroyed in the coming days. And when they are gone, all publicly declared chemical weapons in the world will have been eliminated.

The American stockpile, built up over generations, was shockingly large: cluster bombs and landmines filled with nerve agents. Artillery shells that could blanket entire forests in searing mustard fog. Tanks filled with poison that can be loaded onto jets and sprayed at targets below.

These were a class of weapons deemed so inhumane that their use was condemned after World War I, but even so the United States and other powers continued to develop and accumulate them. Some held deadlier versions of the chlorine and mustard agents made infamous in the trenches of the Western Front. Others held nerve agents developed later, such as VX and Sarin, which are deadly even in minute amounts.

The US Armed Forces are not known to have used lethal chemical weapons in combat since 1918, although during the Vietnam War they used herbicides like Agent Orange which were harmful to humans.

The United States once had a sprawling germ warfare and biological weapons program; these weapons were destroyed in the 1970s.

The United States and the Soviet Union agreed in principle in 1989 to destroy their stockpiles of chemical weapons, and when the Senate ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997, the United States and other signatories pledged to get rid of chemical weapons once and for all.

But destroying them was not easy: they were built to be pulled, not taken apart. The combination of explosives and poison makes them exceptionally dangerous to handle.

Defense Department officials have already projected the job could be done in a few years at a cost of around $1.4 billion. It is now decades behind schedule, at a cost of nearly $42 billion, or 2,900% over budget.

But it’s done.

“It was an ordeal, for sure I wondered if I would ever see the light of day,” said Craig Williams, who began pushing for the safe destruction of the stockpile in 1984 when he first learned that the Army was storing tons of chemical weapons five miles from his home at the Blue Grass Army Depot near Richmond, Ky.

We had to fight, and it took a long time, but I think we have to be very proud, he said. This is the first time, on a global scale, that an entire class of weapons of mass destruction will be destroyed.

Other powers have also destroyed their declared stockpiles: Britain in 2007, India in 2009, Russia in 2017. But Pentagon officials warn that chemical weapons have not been eradicated entirely. A few nations never signed the treaty, and some that did, notably Russia, appear to have kept undeclared stocks.

The treaty also failed to end the use of chemical weapons by rogue states and terrorist groups. Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria used chemical weapons in the country on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019. According to IHS Conflict Monitor, a London-based intelligence collection and analysis service, fighters from Islamic State used chemical weapons at least 52 times in Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2016.

America’s huge stockpile and the decades-long effort to get rid of it are both a monument to human folly and a testament to human potential, say those involved. The work took so long in part because citizens and lawmakers insisted the work be done without endangering surrounding communities.

In late June, at the 15,000-acre Blue Grass depot, workers carefully removed fiberglass shipping tubes containing sarin-filled rockets from dirt-covered concrete storage bunkers and drove them to a series of processing buildings.

Workers inside, wearing protective suits and gloves, x-rayed the tubes to see if the warheads inside were leaking, then sent them on a conveyor to meet their fate.

It was the last time humans handled weapons. From there, the robots did the rest.

Chemical munitions all share essentially the same design: a thin-walled warhead filled with liquid agent and a small explosive charge to open it on the battlefield, leaving a spray of small droplets, mist and vapour, the poisonous gas that the soldiers feared from Somme to Tigre.

For generations, the US military swore to use chemical weapons only in response to an enemy chemical attack, then proceeded to amass so many that no enemy would dare. In the 1960s, the United States had a top-secret network of manufacturing plants and storage complexes around the world.

The public didn’t know how vast and deadly the stock was until one snowy spring morning in 1968 when 5,600 sheep mysteriously died on land adjacent to an army testing site in Utah. .

Under pressure from Congress, military leaders acknowledged that the military tested VX in close proximity, stored chemical weapons at facilities in eight states, and tested them in the open at multiple locations, including a site 25 miles from Baltimore.

Once the public became aware of the scope of the program, the long road to destruction began.

At first, the military wanted to do openly what it had done secretly for years with outdated chemical munitions: load them onto obsolete ships, then scuttle the ships at sea. But the public responded with fury.

Plan B was to burn the stocks in huge incinerators, but that plan also ran into a wall of opposition.

Mr Williams was a 36-year-old Vietnam War veteran and cabinetmaker in 1984 when army officials announced the nerve agent would be burned at the Blue Grass depot.

There were a lot of people asking questions about what would come out of the pile, and we weren’t getting any answers, he said.

Outraged, he and others organized opposition to incinerators, lobbied lawmakers and brought in experts who argued that incinerators would spew toxins.

Incinerators in Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon and Utah, and one on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific, have been used to destroy much of the stockpile, but activists have blocked them in four other states.

Following orders from Congress to find another way, the Department of Defense developed new techniques to destroy chemical weapons without burning them.

We had to figure it out as we went, said Walton Levi, a chemical engineer at the Pueblo depot, who started working in the field after college in 1987 and now plans to retire once the final round will be destroyed.

In Pueblo, each shell is pierced by a robot arm and the mustard agent inside is sucked out. The shell is washed and cooked to destroy all remaining traces. The mustard agent is diluted in hot water and then broken down by bacteria in a process not unlike that used in sewage treatment plants.

It produces a residue that is mostly regular table salt, Levi said, but contains heavy metals that must be treated as hazardous waste.

The bacteria are amazing, Mr Levi said as he watched the shells being destroyed during the last day of operations in Pueblo. Find the good ones, and they’ll eat just about anything.

The process is similar to the Blue Grass deposit. The liquid nerve agents discharged from these warheads are mixed with water and caustic soda, then heated and agitated. The resulting liquid, called hydrolyzate, is trucked to a facility outside Port Arthur, Texas, where it is incinerated.

It’s a good piece of history to have behind us, said Candace M. Coyle, Armys project manager for the Blue Grass repository. Best of all, he won’t hurt anyone.

Irene Kornelly, the chairwoman of the Citizens’ Advisory Board that has overseen the process in Pueblo for 30 years, has tracked the destruction of nearly a million mustard shells. Now 77, she stood leaning on a cane and craned her neck to see the last one being discarded.

Honestly, I never thought this day would come, she said. The soldiers didn’t know if they could trust the people, and the people didn’t know if they could trust the soldiers.

She looked around at the beige buildings of the plants and the empty concrete storage bunkers on the Colorado prairie beyond. Nearby, a crowd of workers in coveralls with emergency gas masks slung over their hips gathered in celebration. The factory manager aired The Final Countdown on the AP and handed out red, white, and blue Bomb Pops.

Ms. Kornelly smiled as she took all of this into consideration. The process had been smooth, safe and so painfully, she said, that many locals had forgotten it was happening.

Most people today have no idea any of this happened, they never had to worry about it, she said. She paused, then added, And I think that’s just as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/06/us/chemical-weapons-stockpile.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos