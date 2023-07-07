Classic FM has been upgraded to DAB+ across the UK to give listeners great sound…





Classic FM will be upgraded to DAB+ across the UK. Photo: Classic FM

From January 2024 Classic FM will be upgraded to DAB+ across the UK for an even better listening experience.

Classic FM is raising the broadcast quality of its signal across the UK for a richer, higher-definition audio experience.

From January 2024 Classic FM will be upgrading from DAB to DAB+ across the UK.

DAB+ provides superior sound quality, providing the best possible experience for listeners in DAB.

This change affects only a small number of legacy DAB radio devices, non-DAB+ DAB radio devices.

There’s plenty of time to prepare for the January 2024 upgrade, but here’s what this could mean in case you need to change the way you listen to Classic FM.

What is DAB+ and how is it different from DAB?

DAB+ uses the same transmitter and broadcast technology as DAB to digitize sound in a different way.

To receive DAB+ broadcasts, your radio must support DAB+.

Some older DAB digital radios only accept DAB broadcasts, but most newer units can receive DAB+ as well as DAB broadcasts. There are many DAB/DAB+ radios that can access DAB and DAB+ stations, including most major manufacturers.

What should I do if I listen to Classic FM in DAB?

Anyone who listens to DAB radio should make sure DAB+ is ready before the end of the year.

If you are buying a new digital radio, look for digital radio tick marks. This means that the radio supports DAB+ and will receive available DAB, DAB+ and FM radio stations. If your product does not have a tick mark, read the product description carefully to see if DAB+ is specified.

If your DAB radio does not support DAB+, you can recycle your old unit. Find your nearest donation or recycling point here.

A handy link for anyone who wants to know more about DAB+.

What if I listen to Classic FM via FM, TV, Global Player or Smart Speaker?

FM, TV, global player, those who listen to smart speakers do not need to do anything. The listening experience remains intact.

You can already experience the new high-definition sound of Classic FM with the new HD option on Global Player and smart speakers. It can be used on your smartphone, tablet, desktop or smart speaker.

Explore all the ways to listen to Classic FM >

If you have any questions about the transition to DAB+, please contact Classic FM here.

