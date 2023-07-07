Russian planes intimidate US Reaper drones with afterburners and flares: video





Russian fighter jets have been caught on video harassing US military drones over Syria. The US Air Force said MQ-9 Reaper drones were carrying out a mission against ISIS on Wednesday. US officials have warned that Russian planes are carrying out more and more aggressive actions. Loading Something is loading.

Several Russian fighter jets intimidated a trio of U.S. MQ-9 Reaper military drones operating over Syria on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force said, marking the latest provocation by Moscow planes in the region.

The Reaper drones were on a mission against Islamic State targets on Wednesday morning when three Russian Su-35 jets closed in on the aircraft and began engaging in “unsafe and unprofessional behavior”, Lt. -General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the US Air Forces. Central Command (AFCENT), said in a statement.

Grynkewich said the Russian pilots repeatedly harassed the drones during the engagement.

“In accordance with established standards and protocols, Russian planes dropped several flares in front of the drones, forcing our planes to perform evasive maneuvers,” he said. “Additionally, a Russian pilot positioned his aircraft in front of an MQ-9 and activated the afterburner, reducing the operator’s ability to operate the aircraft safely.”

Unclassified video released by the Air Force shows moments of the engagement. In one image, a Su-35 can be seen closing in on one of the MQ-9s, and later parachute flares are captured falling through the drones flight path. At one point, the caption calls the engagement a “new level” of inappropriate Russian Air Force action over Syria.

“These events represent another example of unprofessional and dangerous actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the security of US and Russian forces,” Grynkewich said. “We urge the Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and uphold the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so that we can once again focus on the lasting defeat of ISIS.”

In recent months, US officials have drawn attention to increasingly aggressive maneuvers by Russian pilots near US interests and assets across the Middle East, such as armed overflights of military positions and signaling a desire to aerial combat.

To counter this, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in June that it had deployed a squadron of F-22 Raptors to the Middle East in a show of force against Moscow. A US Air Force official told Insider at the time that while the jets would send a message, their primary mission was to aid the ongoing campaign against Islamic State.

Russia’s “regular violation of agreed airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla said in response to Wednesday’s harassment.

Although the Reaper drones were not damaged, such an incident would not be unprecedented; In March, a pair of Russian Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel and flew past a US military MQ-9 operating over the Black Sea before one of the jets cut off the drone, forcing Washington to remove it. descend into international waters.

