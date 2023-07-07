Weather forecast: when is the next UK heat wave?





The UK could face another heatwave this month, following the hottest June on record. Photo: Getty/Alamy

Summer time in the UK has recently come to a halt due to strong winds and heavy rain, but could another heat wave come soon? Here’s when you can expect the latest weather forecasts and warmer temperatures again.

June was a great start to British summer with clear blue skies and temperatures above 30C. It was also ranked as the hottest place on record. So when can we expect the next UK heat wave?

Some weather forecasters have predicted it won’t be long before the UK is back in the sun, and some have suggested that highs could reach 40 degrees, like in 2022, but so far July hasn’t looked promising.

Accompanied by high pollen levels and school summer breaks, the month has so far been cloudy and windy.

So when will the next UK heat wave be? Here’s what the Met Office has to say so far:

London recorded a record high of over 30C in June 2023, with hotter days expected for the rest of summer. Photo: Alamy When’s the next heat wave in the UK?

Currently, the National Weather Service’s long-term forecast for July 10-19 describes the weather as “unstable” with occasional thunderstorms and heavy rain.

This weekend we could see temperatures rise to around 28C again, but it won’t last long as we enter a week with highs of 23C with plenty of showers.

READ MORE: 8 Simple and Affordable Ways to Cool Your Room During the Summer Heat

Read more: When is it too hot to walk the dog?

But later in the month, from July 20 to August 3, the Bureau of Meteorology predicted “slightly above average temperatures” with clearer conditions.

“There are signs of a trend from generally less settled conditions to generally more settled conditions from late July to August, with higher pressures probably more likely to develop near north-west England.

“However, the predictability is fairly low and rain or showers are still possible. Temperatures may generally return to above average, but there are no signs of extreme or prolonged heat waves at this stage.”

Meteorologists predict Britain could see temperatures as high as 40C again. Photo: Getty

TikTok shows you how to sleep in the heat.

Will there be a 40 degree heat wave?

For now, there is no 40C heatwave on the horizon as the weather becomes increasingly unpredictable over long distances.

But experts have suggested that another 40-degree limit is likely this year.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told GB News: There is an increasing possibility of high pressure forming from mid to late July.

“Looking at the balance, northern regions are more likely to see drier conditions, while southern regions are at greater risk of showers and thunderstorms. We can say that the potential for heatwaves is higher than usual for the entire period from mid to late July.

We got 40C last year and prior to that no one thought there was an outside opportunity. It is also possible that we will continue to see this trend.

What is the definition of a heat wave?

Hot weather officially becomes a heat wave when ‘prolonged periods of hot weather are associated with expected conditions in the area throughout the year’.

In the UK, a heatwave title is met when at least three consecutive days where the maximum temperature meets or exceeds the temperature threshold are recorded. This threshold varies by county in the UK.

