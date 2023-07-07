Former US officials held secret talks between Ukraine and Russians





A group of former senior US national security officials have held secret talks with prominent Russians suspected of being close to the Kremlin and, in at least one case, with the country’s top diplomat in an effort to throw the bases for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, half a dozen people briefed on the talks said.

In a high-level example of the clandestine diplomacy taking place behind the scenes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with members of the group for several hours in April in New York, four former officials and two officials said. current.

On the agenda were some of the thorniest issues of the war in Ukraine, such as the fate of Russian-held territory that Ukraine may never be able to liberate and the search for an elusive diplomatic exit ramp that could be tolerable for both parties.

Richard Haass, a former diplomat and outgoing chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, met with Lavrov, current and former officials said. The group was joined by European expert Charles Kupchan and Russian expert Thomas Graham, both former White House and State Department officials who are members of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at Konstantinovsky Palace outside St Petersburg on June 17. Pavel Bednyakov / AFP – Getty Images

The former U.S. officials involved did not respond to requests for comment or declined to comment on the filing. All sources declined to be named in order to confirm discussions that were to remain confidential.

One of the goals, they said, is to keep communication channels open with Russia when possible and to determine where there might be room for future negotiations, compromise and diplomacy to end the conflict. war.

The discussions took place with the knowledge of the Biden administration but not at its direction, and former officials involved in Lavrov’s meeting subsequently briefed the White House National Security Council, two of the sources said.

The talks are known in diplomatic parlance as Track Two diplomacy, a form of unofficial engagement involving private citizens outside the government or, in the case of the Lavrov meeting, Track 1.5, which means that current officials are involved at one end of the conversation. Formal, high-level diplomatic engagements between the US and Russian governments over Ukraine have been few and far between.

It’s unclear how often the behind-the-scenes discussions have taken place, or if they’re part of a single, organized effort.

On the US side, the talks involved former Defense Department officials, including Mary Beth Long, a former deputy defense secretary with extensive experience on NATO issues, according to two people briefed on the talks.

At least one former US official has traveled to Russia for discussions regarding the war in Ukraine, two of the people said.

Apart from Lavrov on the Russian side, the discussions involved academics, heads of major think tanks or research institutes and other Russian foreign policy actors perceived to have President Vladimir Putin’s ear or to be in regular contact with Kremlin decision-makers, the sources said. People declined to identify the Russian participants by name, citing concerns for their safety.

A White House National Security Council spokesman declined to comment.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

An official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said he would not comment on specific reports based on unnamed sources, but his overall stance remained the same.

Our position is unchanged, the fate of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Several times, the president and all our official speakers have spoken about it. Not anonymously, but very specifically and publicly, they said.

Signs are growing that the United States and its allies are eager for Moscow and Kyiv to move toward peace talks in the fall after the ongoing Ukraine counteroffensive ends.

