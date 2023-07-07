British carmaker cuts CO2 while delivering record EV figures.





UK car manufacturing plants reduce CO2 emissions by -2.8%, giving them the lowest carbon footprint on record. Electric vehicles reach record power levels as investments in low-carbon production bring more ultra-low-emission vehicles to UK roads. Manufacturers generate 46 GWh of renewable energy, enough to produce up to 767,000 electric vehicle batteries per year, but more investment is key for long-term green goals.

According to the latest report, British automakers reduced the carbon footprint of their production to the lowest level on record, cutting emissions per vehicle by -2.8% last year while producing a record percentage of electric vehicles (EVs). Annual Sustainability Report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A new study published today shows that the UK automotive sector continues its commitment to the UK’s world-leading net zero target. Electric vehicles require more energy to produce, but manufacturers could reduce CO2 emissions by around 17,700 tonnes in 2022, increasing the carbon efficiency of production.

The savings were provided in part by an increase in green tariff energy use, with the manufacturers themselves generating around 4.7% more renewable energy than last year thanks to their continued investment in on-site green infrastructure, for a total of 46 GWh capable of producing up to 767,000 EVs. Provided. annual battery.2

While the UK ramps up EV production, battery production lags behind, requiring up to 90 GWh of gigafactory capacity by 2030 to meet UK EV manufacturing needs. unveils an industry plan that calls for a range of actions, including major investments in cheaper and renewable energy supplies in the UK, to sustain a greener UK economy and society.

The UK is in a strong position having manufactured a record number of electric vehicles last year, accounting for a third (30.2 per cent) of all cars produced in UK factories in 2022. Demand for electric vehicles in particular means the average CO2 tailpipe emissions of new cars. -6.9% down. At the same time, manufacturers have further streamlined recycling and reuse, reducing the average amount of waste per vehicle by more than a third (-37.0%).

Since Europe’s first mass-market EV went into production in the UK in 2011, manufacturers have allocated long-term investments of around $11 billion to deliver zero-emission vehicles and decarbonize their production facilities. The sector’s historical excellence combined with a highly skilled workforce and unquestionable R&D capabilities can make it one of the world’s leading regions for producing zero-emission vehicles. But against a backdrop of increasingly fierce investment competition and the need for industrial security provided by domestic battery production capacity, the UK urgently needs to plan to increase its supply of low-cost, low-carbon energy. This is essential not only for manufacturing competitiveness, but also for EV drivers who need to be confident that their EVs can be cost-effectively charged with green energy.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

The UK’s automotive industry is creating a record number of zero-emission vehicles while cutting carbon emissions to record lows. This doubling of success is due to heavy investments by manufacturers to decarbonize both their facilities and vehicles. As demand for electric vehicles continues to grow both at home and abroad, the UK can differentiate itself as a low-carbon manufacturing country, but this will depend on significant investments in gigafactories and the cheap, renewable energy needed to power them. The sector has made great strides in recent years, but there is still much more to be done.

Included in today’s sustainability report, recent sustainability investments in automotive manufacturing range from green technology innovations to solar panel sites and production efficiencies.

JLR: JLR is developing a portable, zero-emission energy storage device known as the Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System powered by Jaguar I-PACE batteries that will provide green energy in response to limited mains power supplies. Bentley Motors: Bentley is helping retailer networks embed sustainable practices into their operations as part of their Beyond 100 strategy to ensure 100% of global retailers are carbon neutral by 2025. Alexander Dennis: A Scottish bus manufacturer has formed a cross-functional organization. In 2022, the Energy Governance Committee meets monthly to successfully deliver more efficient energy use and additional energy savings. Michelin: Michelin unveiled two new tires for cars and buses, which are the world’s first to use 45% and 58% sustainable materials, respectively. The tires have a performance level that matches Michelin’s existing tires. Unipart: The solar panels installed at the Worcestershire warehouse are expected to produce around 46,000 kWh per year, enough energy to run the site while feeding back to the grid. Leyland Trucks: Last year, 20 electric DAF trucks from public services, including the NHS and local authorities, entered one of the largest deployments of its kind as part of the Battery Electric Truck Trial. Scania: The Eurocentral site, which enables Scania’s conventional fuel and electric truck services, is future-proofed with an on-site installation of more than 950 kVA of electricity allocated to truck charging infrastructure. Note to editors

1 European Environment Agency, key facts: trees help tackle climate change, 2012.2 A battery production facility with a capacity of 46 GWh can manufacture batteries for between 511,000 and 767,000 BEVs, depending on the average battery size. The factory capacity is 2 GWh. Zero Race: Strengthening the UK’s EV supply chain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smmt.co.uk/2023/07/uk-auto-manufacturers-cut-co2-while-delivering-record-ev-numbers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos