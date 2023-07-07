US Navy says Iran seized commercial vessel in Gulf | News





The US Navy said it monitored the situation in international waters involving vessels possibly engaged in smuggling activities and decided not to intervene.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forcibly seized a commercial vessel in international Gulf waters that may have been involved in smuggling, according to the US Navy.

The Bahrain-based U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet said in a statement Thursday that it was monitoring the incident, but felt the circumstances did not warrant an additional response.

U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to protect the navigational rights of legal maritime traffic in critical waters in the Middle East, U.S. 5th Fleet spokesman Commander Tim Hawkins said.

Iran has not commented on the incident.

British maritime security company Ambrey said it was aware of an attempt by Iranian forces to seize a small tanker flying the Tanzanian flag, about 59 nautical miles (about 110 km) northeast of the Saudi port city of Dammam.

Iran routinely intercepts smaller tankers it suspects of smuggling oil, the company added in a note.

The United States has long accused Iran of harassing and seizing commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit hub in the global energy market [Al Jazeera] (Al Jazeera)

According to data from analytics firm Vortexa, about a fifth of the world’s supply of crude oil and petroleum products transported by sea passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman.

In recent years, the United States and Iran have traded accusations over a series of incidents in the strained Gulf waterways.

On Wednesday, the US Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize one of the tankers sailing in Gulf waters the day before after it collided with an Iranian vessel.

Tehran seized two more tankers in May, including the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet, which had been chartered by US oil major Chevron.

