US bank stocks fall as investors get nervous ahead of second quarter results





July 6 (Reuters) – Shares of U.S. banks fell and a key regional index hit a nearly two-week low on Thursday amid lingering worries about the health of lenders in the aftermath of the regional banking crisis and before the results of the second quarter which begin next week.

The KBW Regional Banks Index (.KRX), which hit its lowest level since June 23, fell 2% for the last time, adding to its 25.1% year-to-date loss . The S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) fell 2%.

“The pressure on the net interest margin is expected to be greater than most expectations, as the ‘honeymoon’ period of the tightening cycle, during which assets revalue higher while the revaluation of liabilities is lagging, has come to an end,” analysts at brokerage Raymond James said.

The biggest crisis in the banking sector since 2008 had shaken investor confidence, with small lenders finding themselves on the wrong side of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle.

“Upsides are rare from a fundamental perspective for most banks in the current interest rate environment,” said analysts at Raymond James.

Regional lender PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) fell 6% after KBW analysts cut their share price target, citing the loss on recently announced loan sales and a net income outlook of more prudent interests.

Comerica (CMA.N), KeyCorp (KEY.N), US Bancorp (USB.N) also fell between 2.3% and 2.9%.

Reuters Charts

Bank stocks over the past month had regained ground after bearing the brunt of investor concerns since March.

Last week, stocks rose after the Fed’s annual health checks showed lenders could ride out an economic crisis.

Among individual movers, major banks JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup (CN) and Bank of America ( BAC .N) fell between 1.5% and 3.1%.

“Despite the recent stability in deposits, borrowing remained quite high throughout 2Q23 and has only recently begun to moderate,” KBW analysts said, adding that as the banking sector continues to weaken Away from stress in March and April, the brokerage expects borrowing levels to increase. move lower.

Banks are expected to kick off the second quarter reporting season late next week, with all eyes on updates regarding deposit stability and macroeconomic headwinds.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bangalore; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel

Manya Saini reports on prominent US publicly traded financial companies including top Wall Street banks, card companies, asset managers and fintechs. Also covers late-stage venture capital funding, initial public offerings on US exchanges, and news and regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency industry. His work usually appears in…

