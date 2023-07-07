US to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine under new military aid program: AP sources





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration has decided to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands under a new military aid package worth up to reach $800 million for the war effort against Russia, according to people with knowledge of the decision.

The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the controversial bombs could cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon will provide ammunition that has a reduced misfire rate, meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can lead to unintended civilian deaths.

U.S. officials said Thursday they expected military aid to Ukraine to be announced on Friday. The weapons will come from Pentagon stockpiles and will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and a range of ammunition, such as howitzer shells and the high-mobility artillery rocket system, known as HIMARS, officials said. responsible.

The South Korean government has officially approved the safety of Japanese plans to discharge treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea as it tries to allay people’s fears about food contamination.

An Indian state court has refused to suspend opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction for criminal defamation.

The European Union takes a major step by approving plans to increase its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc.

Russian rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been freed from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it remains unclear whether anyone will face charges in the brief uprising against the army or for the deaths of the soldiers who were killed there.

Long sought after by Ukraine, cluster bombs are weapons that open up in the air, releasing submunitions, or bomblets, that are dispersed over a wide area and are intended to wreak havoc on multiple targets at once. time.

Officials and others familiar with the decision were not authorized to publicly discuss the decision before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian officials have requested the arms to help their campaign to push through Russian troop lines and make gains in the ongoing counteroffensive. Russian forces are already using cluster munitions on the battlefield and in populated civilian areas, US officials said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster munitions leave behind bombs that have a high failure rate to explode, up to 40% in some cases. US officials said on Thursday that the unexploded ordnance rate for ordnance that will go to Ukraine is less than 3% and will therefore mean fewer threats left for civilians.

At the Pentagon briefing Thursday, Brig. General Pat Ryder said he had no announcement to make regarding cluster munitions. He said the MoD has several variants of ammunition and the ones we plan to supply will not include older variants with (non-explosive) rates above 2.35%.

Ryder would not say whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reached out to his NATO counterparts to address some of their concerns about the use of cluster munitions. Ryder said the United States is aware of reports that certain munitions have higher non-explosion rates.

If the decision was made to supply the ammunition to Ukraine, he said the United States would carefully select shells with lower misfire rates, for which we have recent test data.

When asked how cluster munitions, if approved, would help Ukraine, Ryder said they could be loaded with charges capable of penetrating armor and fragmenting so they could hit multiple people. , an ability that would be useful in any type of offensive operations. Ryder said the Russians use cluster munitions that have a very high misfire rate.

Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who has advocated that Washington send more weapons, noted that Ukrainian forces had to de-mine much of the territory they were reclaiming from Russia. As part of this process, Ukrainians will also be able to catch all unexploded ordnance from cluster munitions.

We’ll have to clear mines anyway, but it’s better to have that capability, Ustinova said.

She credited Congress with pushing the administration for several months to change its stance on munitions.

Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the decision was long overdue.

Now is the time for the United States and its allies to provide Ukraine with the systems it needs, from cluster munitions to F-16s to ATACMS, to support their critical counteroffensive. . Any further delay will cost the lives of countless Ukrainians and prolong this brutal war, said McCaul, R-Texas.

The army’s tactical missile system, known as ATACMS, would give Ukraine the ability to hit Russian targets up to around 180 miles (300 kilometers) away.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that the United States had long considered providing cluster munitions.

The Ukrainians asked for it, other European countries provided some of it, the Russians use it, Milley said during a speech at the National Press Club.

Cluster bombs can be fired from the artillery the United States has supplied to Ukraine, and the Pentagon has a large stockpile of them.

The last large-scale US use of cluster bombs dates back to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to the Pentagon. But US forces considered them a key weapon during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said. During the first three years of this conflict, it is estimated that the US-led coalition dropped more than 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan.

Supporters of banning cluster bombs say they kill indiscriminately and endanger civilians long after they are used. Groups have sounded the alarm over Russia’s use of ammunition in Ukraine.

A convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been joined by over 120 countries who have agreed not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile the weapons and to dispose of them after they have been used.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine are among the countries that have not signed.

It is unclear how Americas NATO allies would view the United States supplying cluster bombs to Ukraine and whether the issue could prove divisive for their largely united support for Kiev. More than two-thirds of the 30 countries in the alliance are signatories to the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, recently told Congress that the Pentagon believed such munitions would help Kiev break through Russian entrenched positions.

____ AP Diplomatic writer Matthew Lee and Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

