US Navy says Iran seized potential smuggling vessel in Persian Gulf

The U.S. Navy said Iran on Thursday seized a commercial ship that may have been smuggling as it sailed through international waters in the Persian Gulf.

It comes a day after Iran attempted to seize two oil tankers operating in the Gulf of Oman, but a US official stressed that the incidents were different, as the target of Thursday’s seizure was likely a smuggling vessel.

An Iranian Navy vessel from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forcibly seized the chemical tanker Nada II, according to a US official. The US Navy monitored the situation, the official said, and after observing the behavior of the crews and checking the ship’s history, the Navy took no further action.

The seized vessel made no distress calls, the official said, and was likely engaged in smuggling.

The official said vessels like this frequently smuggle sanctioned Iranian oil to sell for a higher price abroad, but there is no way to know for sure what this particular vessel transported.

Ultimately, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command determined that the circumstances of this event did not warrant further response, said Commander Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to protect the navigational rights of legal maritime traffic in critical waters in the Middle East.

A day earlier, the US Navy intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two oil tankers in international waters in the Gulf of Oman. In the first incident early Wednesday morning, the US Navy observed an Iranian navy ship approaching an oil tanker.

The USS McFaul guided-missile destroyer headed for the scene, at which point the US Navy said the Iranian vessel changed course and left the area.

But just hours later, a second Iranian navy ship approached another tanker in the Gulf of Oman, prompting the ship to stop in what the US Navy said was an attempted seizure. Iranian personnel opened fire with small arms towards the tanker, hitting the vessel near the crew’s living quarters, the US Navy said.

The tanker made a distress call and the USS McFaul immediately headed towards the incident at full speed. As the US destroyer approached, the Iranian Navy ship changed course and left the scene.

