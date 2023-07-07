US Army taps RTX for $117M infrared sensor contract





WASHINGTON RTX, until recently known as Raytheon Technologies, has won a contract to manufacture state-of-the-art infrared enclosures for installation in US Army tanks and other vehicles.

Initial low-rate production deal for 3rd generation FLIR B-Kit sensors is worth up to $117.5 million and could last through 2027, Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors said in a July 6 statement.

Typically, FLIR technology picks up infrared radiation or heat sources and provides live images or video for review. Visual flow can help pilots and drivers navigate dangerous weather conditions and can help troops detect and target opposing forces over long distances.

The award for the third-generation sensors is the culmination of many years of research and development on what is an extremely complex state-of-the-art technology, Lareina Adams, earth sensor project manager at the program office, said in a statement.

Mark Kitz, who led the office until the end of June, previously told C4ISRNET that future FLIR products would help define how ground combat platforms operate and how reconnaissance operations are conducted. The 3rd Generation FLIR B-Kit will be installed on the Abrams Main Battle Tank to begin with. It could also be installed in crew-optional combat vehicles.

RTX’s efforts will be based in McKinney, Texas. Over the past two decades, the company has shipped more than 25,000 second-generation FLIR sensors.

RTX is the second-largest defense contractor in the world by defense revenue, according to Defense News’ Top 100 list.

Earlier this year, the company struck a separate $118 million deal with the military for a batch of advanced target sensors for drones, namely General Atomics’ MQ-1C Gray Eagle.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/industry/2023/07/06/us-army-taps-rtx-for-117-million-infrared-sensor-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos