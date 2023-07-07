America’s offshore wind industry comes to life





CLIMATE WIRE | The Biden administration on Wednesday approved a wind company’s controversial plan to raise nearly 100 turbines off Atlantic City, NJ

The project, Ocean Wind 1, is the third offshore wind farm approved since President Joe Biden took office. Its progress helps close the gap to the White House’s goal of advancing 16 wind farms by 2025 to support a broader climate agenda.

“The Biden-Harris administration has worked to revive the offshore wind industry across the country – and today’s approval for the Ocean Wind 1 project is another milestone in our efforts to create well-organized union jobs. paid while fighting climate change and fueling our nation. “, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Developed by Danish energy company Ørsted A/S, Ocean Wind 1 is planned about 15 miles off the Jersey Shore, where it would generate enough electricity to power 380,000 homes in the Garden State.

Offshore wind power is just taking off in the United States, galvanized by state and federal support. The first two major projects approved under the Biden administration are currently under construction off the coast of New England.

Elizabeth Klein, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management – the federal agency that oversees the leasing and construction of offshore wind turbines – called the project “another significant step forward for the offshore wind industry in the United States”. .

“Approval of the project demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to developing clean energy and addressing climate change and demonstrates New Jersey’s state of leadership,” she said in a statement.

The project is the first proposed offshore New Jersey to gain federal approval and would help advance the state’s goal of reaching 11 gigawatts of offshore wind electricity by 2040.

During development and an estimated three-year construction cycle, the project could create around 3,000 jobs, according to the Home Office.

Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, said Ocean Wind 1 highlights the economic growth created by the offshore industry.

“Momentum is building in the U.S. offshore wind industry with two wind farms in the water and upcoming projects receiving approval to begin construction,” she said in a statement. “The American supply chain comes to life as factory workers in Paulsboro, New Jersey, fabricators in Baltimore, Maryland, and construction workers at the New Jersey wind port fabricate components and turbine ports of Ocean Wind 1.”

Despite Ocean Wind 1’s progress, the project also faced headwinds.

Last week, the New Jersey legislature passed a bill giving the project full economic benefits from federal tax incentives, an effort to counter inflationary costs that have made offshore wind projects more expensive to build for the past 18 years. month.

The project’s endorsement is also likely to inspire criticism in its home country.

New Jersey is at the center of a push by some Republican lawmakers, beach owners and conservative political groups opposed to offshore wind for a variety of reasons, including potential impacts on marine life.

Ocean Wind 1 has faced disapproval from coastal communities like Cape May County, NJ, where local leaders are battling state approvals and say the wind project could negatively impact tourism.

Last month, organizers against offshore wind filed a lawsuit against the state’s approval of the project.

This story first appeared in E&E News PM.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2023. E&E News provides essential information for energy and environmental professionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/u-s-offshore-wind-industry-is-coming-to-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos