Russian planes again harass US drones over Syria, US military says





For the second time in less than a day, Russian fighter jets have harassed US hunter-killer drones operating over Syria, according to the US military.

At 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, Russian planes flew over US MQ-9 Reaper drones and dropped flares in front of them, an air force spokesman said. The incident involved two Russian planes, an SU-34 and an SU-35, and lasted nearly an hour, the spokesman said. A defense official said the incident took place in northwestern Syria.

This is the second instance of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots in the past 24 hours, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said, with the first occurring at around 10:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Russian SU-34 and SU-35 military aircraft use flares on the flight path of a US MQ-9 aircraft July 6, 2023 over Syria. DOD

These events represent another example of unprofessional and dangerous actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the security of coalition forces and Russia, said Grynkewich, commander of the Ninth Air Force and the air component of the combined forces for the central command. We urge the Russian forces in Syria to stop this reckless behavior and uphold the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so that we can once again focus on the lasting defeat of ISIS.

The safety of military personnel and the success of the mission against ISIS depend on the professional and responsible conduct of all forces operating in the region, he said.

In Wednesday’s incident, three Reaper drones were on a mission against Islamic State targets in Syria when three Russian warplanes began harassing them. Grynkewich said the Russian planes dropped several flares in front of the drones, forcing the drones to perform evasive maneuvers.

MQ-9 drones that search for targets can carry Hellfire missiles and precision-guided bombs.

In March, Grynkewicht told NBC News that armed Russian planes flew over US positions in Syria almost daily.

Russia and Syria are conducting joint air defense exercises, according to Russian media. The exercises began on Wednesday and are expected to last six days.

