Afghan families ‘crave the truth’ after UK Ministry of Defense admits British special forces involved in unlawful killing | british news





Lawyers for an Afghan family who say their loved ones were illegally killed by British forces have called for more disclosure in an inquiry designed to investigate potential war crimes.

The Ministry of Defense, which sought closed-door hearings in the investigation, confirmed that the UK Special Forces (UKSF) was a “central focus” of the independent inquiry related to Afghanistan.

The concession came after weeks of efforts by the MoD to keep details of UKSF’s alleged involvement in the event secret.

Prior to a preliminary hearing this week, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the confirmation of UKSF involvement came under “exceptional circumstances” in the investigation and did not indicate a change in government policy regarding comment on UKSF deployments and activities.

The inquiry, chaired by Justice Haddon-Cave, will examine whether special forces committed serious crimes in Afghanistan, whether the Royal Military Police conducted an adequate and effective investigation, and whether the circumstances of the unlawful killings were covered up. .

The claim is part of a BBC and Times investigation that alleged rogue SAS units executed innocent civilians during a campaign of night raids set up to capture Taliban fighters.

New evidence presented to the investigation showed that between 2010 and 2013, 80 people were killed under suspicious circumstances by three out of four SAS squadrons.

This document describes the squadron’s high kill rate during its six months of service in Afghanistan. One soldier killed 35 people in one tour.

Richard Hermer KC, representing the bereaved family, expressed concern about the way the Ministry of Defense is coordinating national security during a hearing at the Royal Tribunal.

“Up until the eve of this hearing, the Department of Defense seriously asserted that national security had ruled out even mentioning that the investigation was the subject of the UKSF,” he said.

Mr. Hummer said the families “are desperate for the truth to be established.”

He argued that naming special forces without identifying specific regiments would “inflict the approach of this investigation”, saying that some names are already in the public domain on the Department of Defense’s own website and publicly available LinkedIn profiles owned by military personnel. added.

Hermer’s team argued that not naming individual regiments would risk unjustifiably contaminating all members of the British Army.

The MoD is also pursuing automatic anonymity for all UKSF agents and allowing witness testimony to be heard in closed sessions. Private sessions are inaccessible to the public or journalists, arguing that failure to do so could have life-threatening and career-detrimental consequences for the service. personnel involved.

Image: Lord Justice Haddon-Cave is leading the investigation.

Hermer said such actions could be detrimental to the credibility of the investigation unless the risk to life is immediate.

“Open justice is a foundational principle of common law and is now embedded in the investigative law itself,” he said.

“It is also self-evident that the need to ensure that public belief in the integrity of the process is upheld is compelling when it comes to the claims made here about the state of nature.

“And it goes without saying that as much transparency as possible is needed where parts of the investigation relate to allegations of a systematic cover-up.”

Sky News is one of several news organizations that have challenged the Department of Defense’s motion for a confidential hearing.

A decision by the chairperson is expected later this month.

