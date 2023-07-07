Borrowing costs in the United States hit their highest level in 16 years as markets are disturbed by employment data





Investors sold stocks and bonds across the world on Thursday as U.S. borrowing costs hit a 16-year high, following strong jobs numbers that heightened expectations of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Europes Stoxx 600 index closed 2.3% lower, its biggest one-day drop since March, as the yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note that tracks interest rate expectations rose. reached its highest level since 2007.

The moves came after the United States gained 497,000 private sector jobs last month, about double economists’ expectations and the biggest increase in more than a year, according to data from ADP Research. Institute.

The global economy will eventually collapse, and the higher rates rise, the bigger the cracks, said Mike Riddell, bond fund portfolio manager at Allianz.

While the two-year US Treasury rose to 5.12%, the benchmark 10-year rose to 4.08% as investors sold off pushing yields higher.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both fell more than 1% after the data was released, but rallied to close 0.8% lower each.

The Vix volatility index, popularly known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, hit a high of 17.1 as investors feared a prolonged period of high borrowing costs would soon weigh on the stock market. American economy.

London’s FTSE 100 fell 2.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3%.

Yields on German two-year debt, a eurozone benchmark, also jumped, rising 0.07 percentage points to 3.36%, while Britain’s two-year Gilts rose 0.19 points. percentage to 5.56%, their highest level since 2008.

The changes underscored a growing consensus that the Fed would soon resume rate hikes after pausing its tightening campaign in June for the first time in more than a year.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan called on Thursday for an immediate resumption of rate hikes.

If we lose ground in our efforts to restore price stability, we will have to do more later to catch up, she warned. We have already had enough time to see the overall effects of monetary tightening.

The central bank has raised the federal funds rate by more than 5 percentage points since the start of 2022. But according to minutes released this week at the June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, nearly all officials who have participants said further increases in the Fed’s benchmark interest rate would be appropriate.

The US labor market remained extraordinarily strong, despite sustained Fed interest rate hikes.

Thursday’s private sector employment data showed strong increases in the hospitality and leisure sectors, as well as construction and transportation.

That’s very, very strong hiring data, said Ben Jeffery, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

He added that some wage data was encouraging for the Fed, but there’s nothing here that would make them reluctant to raise at the end of the month.

Unlike ADP’s numbers, the government’s own data on Friday is expected to show hiring growth slowed in June.

Economists polled by Bloomberg have forecast the Labor Department will report that the United States added 200,000 jobs last month, up from 339,000 in May. However, the median forecast has underestimated employment data for 14 consecutive months.

Additional reporting by Taylor Nicole Rogers and Colby Smith in New York

