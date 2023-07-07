Biden is headed to the UK and seeks to strengthen ‘close ties’.





White House – President Joe Biden will visit the newly crowned King Charles III for the first time and meet with British political leaders to work to develop a “close relationship” with Britain, the White House said. Two countries on the verge of an important NATO summit that could decide the course of the conflict in Ukraine.

London is the first stop on Biden’s three-country tour, which starts on Monday. He will then go to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, for a NATO summit, and then to Helsinki, the capital of Finland, a new member of NATO.

“The president is very much looking forward to this,” National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told VOA. “As you know, Britain is our strongest ally in many ways and on many levels.”

Kirby said Biden would discuss issues like the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and environmental issues with the monarch, who was an early climate action advocate.

“I’m not trying to downplay the trip to the UK, it’s not a full-blown visit to the UK, it’s just a stopover en route to Lithuania,” Dalibor Rohac, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, told VOA via email. said.

And he said he noticed London showering Biden with praise for his ancestral homeland of Ireland, which he described as “part of his soul.” The southern two-thirds of the island of Ireland are not part of the United Kingdom and have historically been opposed to the monarchy.

“For a number of reasons, British Conservative commentators and the political class feel constantly being ignored by Biden, from his Irish representation through his absence from the King’s coronation to Ben Wallace’s failed bid to lead NATO,” Rohac said. said Rohac. “Even though the personal relationship between Rishi Sunak and Biden looks good and Britain and the US work extremely closely on topics ranging from Ukraine to security in the Indo-Pacific, the feeling of being ignored and ignored does not go away.”

Still, there is some symbolism for the American leader meeting amicably with the British king. Charles III is a direct descendant of George III, a distant monarch whom American colonists complained about in the Declaration of Independence.

Sean Monaghan, visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: “So it’s a recognition of Britain’s unique head of state pomp and situation, and of course the unique history between these two great nations.”

“But on the more substantive policy side as well, President Biden has met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak several times in recent months and they will work to advance the agenda recently agreed upon during Sunak’s last visit on a range of issues ranging from trade to defense and other areas. It is called the Atlantic Declaration promising closer cooperation on the

Commonwealth change

King Charles III remains head of state, primarily in a ceremonial sense, for more than 2.6 billion people spread around the world as citizens of 56 Commonwealth countries. Voluntary political unions mostly consisted of former territories of the British Empire. Their common goals include supporting democracy, government and the rule of law and promoting liberal values ​​such as gender equality. The United States is not a member, but 13 countries in the Americas are members.

In recent years, members have questioned British sovereignty and interrogated their painful colonial past. Constitutional scholar Richard Albert is a member of the Jamaica Constitutional Reform Commission, which will help set the country’s post-Commonwealth framework.

Albert, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said he had recently returned from a trip to New Zealand, another Commonwealth member.

“They called it the Commontheft. The idea is that the Commonwealth obtained and accumulated all its power and money through the theft of people, land, possessions and culture,” he told VOA. “So I thought that was a very strong statement on the part of New Zealanders.”

In his first message on Commonwealth Day earlier this year, the King described the Alliance as “not merely a coalition of shared values, but a coalition of common purpose and common action.”

“Its almost limitless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambitions. Its scale challenges us to unite and be bold,” he said.

Albert, a Canadian who supports Ottawa’s secession, said, “I can imagine that the Commonwealth will be a force for democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law now and in the future.”

But first, he says, big things have to happen.

“I wish the president would ask the King if he plans to right the wrongs of the monarchy over the past century,” he said. “But of course if the President were to ask King Charles that, he would have to ask himself the same question, right?”

