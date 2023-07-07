U.S. job openings drop to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market





U.S. job vacancies fell in May, but remained at levels high enough to show the U.S. labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates

PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

FILE – Construction workers prepare a newly poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Boston. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports job postings and labor turnover for the month of May. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings fell in May, but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the U.S. labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates.

Employers posted 9.8 million job openings, up from 10.3 million in April, the Labor Department said Thursday. But layoffs fell slightly and more Americans quit their jobs, a sign they were confident they could find better pay or working conditions elsewhere.

Job vacancies fell in the health care, insurance and finance sectors. But there were more jobs available in education and government.

The Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Job Rotation Survey (JOLTS) “continues to reflect a gradually slowing but still robust labor market, a colder labor market than a year ago but still hot,” said Nick Bunker, research director at Indeed. He added that “demand for new hires remains high and employers are retaining the workers they have available.”

Monthly job postings remain high by historical standards, having never reached 8 million before 2021 despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign since to cool the US labor market and fight inflation which has reached l four-decade highs last year. The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate 10 times since March 2022.

Higher borrowing costs have had an impact: economic growth has slowed and monthly job openings are down from their March 2022 peak of 12 million, the highest on record. Inflation is also down: consumer prices rose 4% in May from a year earlier, down from a year-on-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 , but they still doubled the Fed’s 2% target.

Economists have long predicted that the United States will fall into recession this year. But continued strength in the labor market has raised doubts about whether a slowdown is ultimately inevitable.

Employers have created 314,000 jobs a month this year, and at 3.7% in May, the unemployment rate is not far from a half-century low.

The Labor Department releases its June jobs report on Friday. Forecasters polled by data firm FactSet expect payrolls to have risen another 205,000 last month and unemployment to have fallen to 3.6%.

