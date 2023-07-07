Dacia Spring City EV finally confirmed for UK sales in 2024





Dacia Spring Europe’s cheapest electric car will go on sale in the UK in summer 2024, and will come with significant design and tech upgrades to keep it from competing against new European-designed electric cars.

Confirmation of the car’s UK launch comes about two years after it arrived in Europe, following several strong hints from Dacia bosses that a UK launch was planned.

Exact details will come closer to arrival, but unlike the Citroen Ami, it will be offered right-hand drive and will start at under $20,000 to claim the title of the UK’s cheapest electric car. The Ami is priced from $8095 (or $118 per month), but it’s technically a four-wheeler. Currently, the cheapest electric car here is the Smart EQ Fortwo, which costs $23,320.

Spring prices start at 17,300 in France, which translates to 14,760, but UK customers’ final price will be slightly higher.

The Spring is being introduced because it is not sold in its current form in the UK, but instead offers an extensive mid-life facelift to increase the car’s appeal and keep it up to date with the rest of the Dacia lineup.

According to Dacia design chief David Durand, the four-seat city car based on the Chinese-made Renault Kwid K-ZE lacks a bit of modernity and should be rethought to express more of this electric trend.

Durand told Autocar that the updated Spring won’t stray too far from the spirit of the current car, which has sold 120,000 units in Europe after its 2021 launch. 93% of buyers were new to the EV market.

Spring’s general recipe is a good one, he said. [bumps] Different cars and cities do not mean a safe environment when parking.

He added: We’ve noticed that many people who live in remote suburbs or even rural areas have a Spring as a second car. That doesn’t mean the Spring is going off-road, but it’s not really a center/city car.

As a result, it’s likely to remain a baby SUV with vertical proportions and plastic protective body cladding, but it’s likely to get a new light signature, wheel design, color options and trim elements closer to the Dacias full-size lineup.

