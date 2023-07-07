Forever chemicals could be in about 45% of US tap water, USGS estimatesExBulletin





A study released Wednesday by the US Geological Survey estimates that at least 45% of tap water in the United States may be contaminated with at least one form of PFAS, which could have adverse health effects.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

According to a recently published study by the US Geological Survey, at least 45% of the nation’s tap water may be contaminated with at least one form of PFAS known as “eternal chemicals”.

Man-made chemicals, of which there are thousands, are found in all sorts of places, from nonstick cookware to stain-resistant carpets to contaminated food and water sources. They break down very slowly, building up in people, animals and the environment over time.

Research has linked exposure to certain PFASs to adverse human health effects, such as increased risk of certain cancers, increased obesity and high cholesterol risk, decreased fertility and developmental effects such as low birth weight in children.

“This USGS study can help members of the public understand their risk of exposure and inform policy and management decisions about drinking water testing and treatment options,” said Kelly Smalling, chemist researcher at USGS, lead author of the new study published Wednesday. , told NPR via email.

This study is the first to compare PFAS in tap water from large-scale public and private supplies nationwide, Smalling said.

This USGS map shows the number of PFAS detected in tap water samples from selected sites across the country.

It involved testing water samples from more than 700 locations across the country over a five-year period and using that data to model and estimate PFAS contamination nationwide.

And it comes as the federal government seeks to create new regulations on toxins in drinking water.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency issued drinking water health advisories for two of the most prevalent compounds, PFOA and PFOS, in June 2022, warning that they pose health risks even at levels so low that the government cannot detect them.

The USGS tested 32 individual PFAS compounds and said in a statement that recent EPA advisories for PFOS and PFOA “were exceeded in every sample in which they were detected in this study.”

While the USGS, which describes itself as an unbiased and unbiased scientific organization, does not offer policy recommendations in its report, Smalling highlights several key takeaways.

On the one hand, she said, it underscores the importance of collecting PFAS data from private wells, which are monitored at the discretion of owners and not regulated by the EPA as sources are. public.

It also has implications for the general population.

What the study found

Most state and federal monitoring programs typically measure exposure to PFAS and other pollutants at water treatment plants or the groundwater wells that supply them, Smalling said. His team took a different approach.

“The USGS study specifically focused on collecting water directly from a homeowner’s faucet where the exposure actually occurs,” she explained.

Between 2016 and 2021, scientists collected samples from 716 residences, businesses, and drinking water treatment plants in a range of protected, rural, and urban areas across the United States.

Of these, 447 depend on public supplies and 269 on private wells. The researchers found that the PFAS concentrations were similar between the two.

Smalling said he observed the chemicals more frequently in samples taken near urban areas and potential sources of PFAS like airports and sewage treatment plants, which is consistent with previous research.

USGS scientists estimate that there is a 75% chance of PFAS being found in urban areas and 25% in rural areas. And the study suggests that exposure may be more common in certain geographic regions.

“The results of this study indicate that potential hotspots include the Great Plains, Great Lakes, East Coast, and central/southern California regions,” Smalling said.

The study says its findings support the need for additional health risk assessments of PFAS both as a class and in combination with other contaminants, “especially in unmonitored private wells where information is limited or not available”.

What can be done

Smalling says USGS tap water research continues, with a focus on private well users and rural communities.

“If the average American is concerned about the quality of their drinking water, they can use this study and others to educate themselves, assess their own [personal] risk and contact their local health officials about testing or treatment,” she added.

The EPA recommends finding out if PFAS chemicals are in your drinking water, either by calling your local water utility or by performing regular well tests, depending on your source. Then you can compare those numbers to your state’s standards for safe levels of PFAS in drinking water (or those from EPA advisories).

If you’re concerned, the EPA recommends contacting your Environmental Protection Agency or your local health and water department to find out what actions they suggest.

You can also install specific types of water filters certified to reduce PFAS levels in water, using technologies such as activated carbon treatment and reverse osmosis.

Meanwhile, federal efforts are underway to limit chemicals in drinking water forever.

In March, the EPA proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six forms of PFAS, which it says could reduce PFAS exposure for nearly 100 million Americans.

The proposed regulations would require water systems to perform costly testing and mitigation work and be transparent with their results, as WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel told NPR at the time.

And they don’t cover the 1 in 8 Americans who get their water from private wells and would typically be responsible for their own testing and filtration, she added.

Additionally, many activists and scientists would like to see regulations that cover more types of PFAS and limit them at source, rather than cleaning them up after the fact.

The agency may make changes to its proposal based on public feedback before releasing a final rule, which it aims to do by the end of the year.

