UK house prices fall 2.6%, biggest annual drop since 2011

UK house prices fell at the fastest annual rate since 2011 in June as rising mortgage rates hit property markets, mortgage provider Halifax said.

Halifax reported on Friday that average UK property prices fell 2.6 per cent from the same month last year, more than double the 1.1 per cent drop in May, the biggest drop since June 2011.

Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said the housing market remains sensitive to volatility in borrowing costs.

Home prices fell 0.1% from the previous month to 285,932 units.

Martin Beck, senior economic advisor at EY Item Club, said home prices continue to be remarkably resilient given the magnitude of the transfer price increase and the headwinds in the housing market from rising mortgage rates and other financial pressures.

In May, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 5% for the 13th year in a row, the highest level in 15 years. With continued high inflation and hot wage growth, the market is pricing UK rates at 6.5% by March 2024, which has pushed mortgage rates to their highest level since the financial crisis.

Halifaxs Kinnaird said the resulting pressure on purchasing capacity would put the brakes on demand in the UK housing market as buyers consider what they can realistically offer. He added that although there is a lag effect when interest rates rise, many existing mortgage holders who take out variable rate loans or stop dealing with fixed rates will see their payments rise next year.

Halifax also said existing property prices, which had driven the market during the pandemic, fell 3.5 per cent year-over-year in June, the steepest decline since August 2009.

On the other hand, new construction property prices increased by 1.9% per year.

House prices in the West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humberside, Northern Ireland have either plateaued or increased slightly, while all other regions have shown year-over-year declines.

The South of England recorded the steepest annual decline at 3%. London recorded a 2.6% annual decline, the lowest performance since October 2009 and a drop of around 15,000 over the past year.

Data from mortgage provider Nationwide last week showed that home prices rose 0.1 percent between May and June, but compared to June last year, they were still falling at the fastest pace since 2009.

Adam Smith, founder of Northampton-based Alfa Mortgages, said: The massive strain on people’s finances will almost certainly drive prices down further in the coming months.

