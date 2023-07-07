UK house prices are falling at the fastest annual rate since 2011, says Halifax. housing market





According to Halifax, UK house prices experienced their biggest annual decline in 12 years.

Average UK house prices fell 2.6 per cent year-on-year last month, the largest annual decline reported by lenders since June 2011, accelerating from a record 1.1 per cent drop in May.

Halifax, which reported that average house prices through May fell 0.1 per cent in June, did not report a year-over-year decline in UK house prices, which was the third month in a row since December 2012. The UK now has 285,932, 8,000 less than last August’s peak, according to lenders.

The housing market remains sensitive to volatility in borrowing costs, said Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages. Concerns about continued inflation have significantly increased funding costs. The resulting pressure on purchase availability will inevitably act as a brake on demand as buyers consider what they can realistically offer.

It is difficult to predict how deep and lasting the decline in home prices will be. Mortgage rates are likely to remain higher for longer as the market currently expects bank rates to peak above 6%, and household fiscal pressures will continue to put downward pressure on home prices next year.

house price graphic

Two-year fixed-rate mortgage rates continued to rise above 6% after the Bank of England stubbornly raised rates by half a point in June to curb high inflation.

Jeremy Leaf, a North London real estate broker and former housing president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said this slow decline in house prices is driving buyer confidence that financial markets are pricing in further rate hikes. “It reinforces the message of other recent findings that it doesn’t help,” he said. .

On the ground, sales are still going on, often to those not dependent on mortgage finance, but they take longer and often entail prolonged renegotiations, which result in a small drop in price rather than a significant drop in price.

Halifax said house prices had risen 1.5 per cent since early 2023, driven by growth in the first quarter, despite falling for a third month in a row.

Mortgage Ratio Graphics

Kinnaird said the numbers showed some stability despite economic uncertainty, with mortgage applications holding up well in June.

However, signs of an increasingly shaky housing market in the near term were highlighted by the latest HM Revenue and Tariff figures, where home sales in May fell 27% year-over-year.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

According to HMRC’s announcement on Friday, 80,020 transactions were completed in May, down 3% from April. The report pointed to a decline in general market conditions in recent months, although the decline was partially attributable to additional holidays in the past month.

Figures from MJ Gleeson, a low-cost home builder, highlighted the slowdown in the market as home sales plunged more than five years year-over-year in the six months to the end of June.

The company said home prices were still resilient, but the median price rose 11.3% to $167,300, noting significant changes in buyer demographics in recent months.

In the first half of this year, the percentage of first-time buyers plummeted to about 50% from 71% in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the percentage of shoppers over 55 doubled from 10% of total sales to one-fifth.

Overall, MJ Gleeson’s annual home sales fell to 1,723 by the end of June, down from 2,000 the previous fiscal year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/07/uk-house-prices-fall-at-fastest-annual-rate-since-2011-says-halifax-mortgage-rates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos