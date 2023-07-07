Yellen’s visit to China ‘crucial’ for US-China engagement, professor says





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to China is “crucial” to ensuring the two countries continue to talk to each other, said Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University.

“The crucial element, which is embodied in Janet Yellen’s visit, is that both sides continue to talk at technical levels, but also at very high political levels,” Prasad told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Friday.

Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent years, since the start of the trade war between the United States and China in 2018 during the Trump era. Today, geopolitical tensions continue amid accusations over China’s alleged spy balloon in US airspace, as well as their battle for technological supremacy.

Yellen landed in Beijing on Thursday for a four-day trip.

She is due to meet Premier Li Qiang on Friday afternoon, after earlier meetings with former Vice Premier Liu He and former central bank governor Yi Gang, the Treasury Department said.

His visit comes weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, the first high-level meeting between the two countries after months of tension.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on July 6, 2023.

Mark Schiefelbein | AFP | Getty Images

“Damage control is really key,” Prasad told CNBC, adding that Chinese officials can deal with anti-China rhetoric, as long as it doesn’t translate into hostile actions that could prevent China from its economic development.

“Officials in China are very attentive to the election cycle in the United States and they recognize that with November 2024 already looming, there is a prospect that anti-China rhetoric will become even hotter in Washington,” he said. declared.

“I think the hope is that they can ward off any further action that they perceive to be hostile to China.”

The Biden administration’s attitude toward China has been “a little less confrontational” this year, said Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia, who stressed there could be better cooperation, better engagement and better confidence in the future.

“US-China relations are not going to improve… But I think the chances of an accident escalating into a crisis have gone down a lot in the last two months,” Rothman told CNBC on Friday.

Impact on the Chinese economy

The world’s second-largest economy suffered a string of disappointing economic data in the second quarter, fueling fears that the post-Covid rebound may be weaker than expected.

Beijing has insisted that Chinese growth is still on track to meet its target of around 5%, but Wall Street banks have lowered their GDP forecasts for China, citing the economic turmoil ahead. .

China’s economy is at a “perilous moment”, Prasad said.

He pointed out that domestic sources of growth such as the real estate market, infrastructure investment and government spending have weakened and are likely to remain weak.

“Reducing the temperature of US-China relations would certainly help in terms of domestic economic activity, and at the margins, at least in terms of helping to prevent confidence from falling further,” the economist added.

The two countries need to ‘compartmentalise’ their geopolitical and economic issues for progress in their relationship to be made,” Prasad said.

Rothman does not expect geopolitical tensions to have a “significant impact” on China’s economy, and said a domestic demand-led economy and consumption-led recovery are already underway.

Still, he agreed that U.S. investors will continue to remain “really, really cautious” about China and that improvements in relations between the two countries are unlikely to be seen by the end of 2024.

