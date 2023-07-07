Yellen criticizes China’s ‘punitive’ actions against US companies, calls for market reforms





Yellen says US wants healthy competition, not win-win

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday called for market reforms in China and criticized its recent tough measures against U.S. companies and controls on mineral exports, while the Prime Chinese minister called on her to “meet China halfway” and put relations back on track.

Yellen met Prime Minister Li Qiang on Friday during a visit to Beijing aimed at mending fractured US-China economic relations, but made clear in her public remarks that Washington and its Western allies will continue to retaliate against what she has said. called China’s “unfair economic practices”. .”

Despite talk of economic decoupling between the United States and China, recent data shows that the world’s two largest economies remain deeply linked, with bilateral trade hitting a record $690 billion last year.

“We seek healthy economic competition that is not win-win but, with a fair set of rules, can benefit both countries over time,” Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting. a meeting on Friday that the Treasury described as “frank”. and constructive.”

China released a statement by Li calling for enhanced communication, consensus on economic issues and “frank, in-depth and pragmatic exchanges, so as to inject stability and positive energy into China-US economic relations”. .

“China hopes the United States will maintain a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet with China halfway, and put China-US relations back on track soon,” Li’s statement said.

He made no mention of recent export controls on semiconductor-related minerals from the two countries.

Yellen is due to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng – his direct counterpart as China’s top economic official – on Saturday, a US Treasury official said.

Yellen also spoke with the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham) after what a Treasury official called “substantial” talks with former Chinese economic czar Liu He – He Lifeng’s predecessor. – who remains a close confidant of President Xi Jinping. Yellen also met Yi Gang, outgoing Chinese central banker.

Yellen and other US officials are walking a diplomatic tightrope, trying to restore ties with China after the US military shot down a Chinese government balloon over the United States while continuing to push Beijing to put down an end to practices they see as harmful to American and Western businesses.

Yellen said she hoped her visit would spur more regular communication between the two rivals, and said any targeted action by Washington to protect its national security should not “unnecessarily” jeopardize the broader relationship.

US officials have downplayed the prospects of any major breakthrough, while stressing the importance of more regular communications between the world’s two largest economies.

China hopes the United States will take “concrete actions” to create an environment conducive to the healthy development of economic and trade relations, its finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“No winners emerge from a trade war or from decoupling and ‘chain breaking’,” the statement added.

Li told Yellen that a rainbow that appeared as his plane landed from Washington on Thursday offered hope for the future of US-China relations.

“I think there is more to China-US relations than wind and rain. Surely we will see more rainbows,” he said.

[1/2]US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, third from left, speaks as Chinese Premier Li Qiang, third from right, listens during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China , Friday, July 7, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. businesses in China hope Yellen’s visit will ensure trade and commerce routes between the two economies remain open no matter how hot geopolitical tensions get.

AmCham Chairman Michael Hart hailed Yellen’s “extra firepower” in pushing for changes in Chinese policy, and said his visit could pave the way for more exchanges at higher levels. less between the two parties.

“I think if there was another year without visits from senior US government officials, the market would cool down,” he added.

POSSIBLE BIDEN-XI MEETING

The American diplomatic push precedes a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi as soon as the G20 summit in September in New Delhi or the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting scheduled for November in San Francisco.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month and agreed with Xi that mutual rivalry should not escalate into conflict. Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry is expected to visit later this month, and the US Treasury believes climate finance is an area where Beijing and Washington can cooperate.

Yellen told US business leaders that a “stable and constructive relationship” between the two countries would benefit American businesses and workers, but that Washington must also protect its national security interests and human rights.

Regular exchanges could help the two countries monitor economic and financial risks at a time when the global economy was facing “headwinds like Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic”, added Yelen.

At the same time, she said she would raise concerns with Chinese officials about Beijing’s use of increased subsidies for state-owned and domestic companies, market access barriers for foreign companies and its recent “punitive actions” against American companies.

New Chinese controls on exports of gallium and germanium, critical minerals used in technologies such as semiconductors, are also of concern, she said, adding that the move underscores the need for “supply chains resilient and diverse”.

MARKET REFORMS

Yellen also took aim at China’s planned economy, urging Beijing to return to more market-oriented practices that had supported its rapid growth in recent years.

“A move towards market reforms would be in China’s interest,” she said at the AmCham event.

“A market-based approach has helped spur rapid growth in China and lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. This is a remarkable economic success.

Yellen rejected the idea of ​​decoupling the US and Chinese economies, just because China’s huge and growing middle class provides a big market for US goods and services. and stressed that Washington’s targeted actions against China were based on national security concerns.

A Treasury official said the vibrant American business community in China was “a living embodiment that we are not decoupling.”

“We have no interest in decoupling. We have a lot of big American companies that have a very long history and are deeply intertwined with the Chinese economy,” the official told reporters.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Joe Cash and David Lawder; Editing by Catherine Evans, Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell

Joe Cash reports on China's economic affairs, covering domestic fiscal and monetary policy, major economic indicators, trade relations and China's growing engagement with developing countries.

