The UK won’t get the OnePlus Nord 3 as the company acknowledged customs issues.

o

nePlus has announced its latest mid-range smartphone, but the release date has been strangely missed. For the first time in the series’ short history, the upcoming OnePlus Nord will not be available to UK customers.

A OnePlus spokesperson told TechAdvisor that the Nord 3 isn’t going to go on sale in the UK, but that may change in the future. Other markets are not affected.

In fact, if you visit the OnePlus UK website right now, as you can see in this morning’s screenshot, all smartphones are listed as sold out (earphones and the company’s tablet are still available to order).

Screenshot of OnePlus UK website showing all out-of-stock phones

/ OnePlus

OnePlus said this was an interim measure related to logistical issues with customs leading to delays in order fulfillment.

read more

Given that the rest of Europe remains unaffected, the standard asked OnePlus if these logistical issues are related to Brexit, and if so, why they’re only appearing now. The company declined to comment beyond a statement elsewhere. According to the Pocket Lint site, the phone can be used in 16 EU countries and other regions such as India.

Big loss to UK customers?

Assuming OnePlus doesn’t hold back and get the OnePlus Nord 3 in the UK, is that a big loss?

There’s no shortage of capable mid-range phones in the world, but the handset sounds promising. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor (not the best processor in its class, but solid), the phone can pack up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The 6.74-inch panel has been upgraded to a 120Hz refresh rate, so it will feel as smooth as Samsung and Apple’s biggest flagships.

The phone sports the same 50-megapixel main camera sensor the company used on the OnePlus 11, which took some very capable snaps. It also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel close-up lens for close-ups, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

However, the biggest feature is for advanced users who constantly drain their battery. A 5,000mAh cell device can be recharged from 1% to 60% in just 15 minutes thanks to an 80W charger, OnePlus claims.

A UK website briefly showed a price tag of 499.99 for the 16GB variant before it was announced that the phone wasn’t coming to these shores.

This makes the 449 Pixel 7a a good alternative for those looking for a capable all-rounder that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/tech/oneplus-nord-3-smartphone-uk-release-b1092848.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos