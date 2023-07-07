US added 209,000 jobs in June as hiring begins to slowExBulletin





Construction workers prepare steel for a crane at a construction site in New York City on May 18, 2023.

US employers added 209,000 jobs in June, marking another solid month of job growth, although it was slower than previous months, indicating that a hot labor market could be cooling.

Meanwhile, job gains for the previous two months were revised down by a total of 110,000 jobs, with 306,000 jobs created in May and 217,000 in April.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey, fell slightly in June to 3.6% from 3.7% the previous month.

Overall, the jobs data shows a labor market that continues to buzz in some sectors but is slowing in others, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation are having an impact. some impact although the work is far from complete.

Employers continued to add jobs in health care, business services and construction. But retailers cut jobs last month and factory employment remained relatively stable.

Meanwhile, average salaries in June rose 4.4% from a year ago, in line with revised figures for the previous two months. Wages are now rising faster than prices, giving workers increased purchasing power.

This is good news for workers, but it should worry the Federal Reserve, which has already indicated that it will have to keep raising interest rates because inflation is too high for its comfort.

The Fed meets again later this month and is widely expected to raise interest rates again after a break at its previous meeting.

