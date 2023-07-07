



A right-wing lobby group that does not identify donors is leading a campaign to discourage the spread of the four-day work week in the UK.

The TaxPayers Alliance (TPA) appeared to have a key influence behind ministers’ attempts to halt the first public sector short-time trial at the South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) last week.

There are now signs of a town hall counterattack with shorter timeframes ready to be introduced, with neighboring Cambridge City Council and eight other UK parliaments saying they are considering testing the approach. Glasgow City Council is monitoring the pilot program and has described the four-day work week as hopeful.

Dozens of private companies have successfully tested the work pattern, and Congress considers it a solution to the serious recruitment and retention challenges facing nine out of 10 commissions.

Michael Gove, Secretary of Leveling, Housing and Communities, told City Council leaders this week that he believes very strongly that taxpayers need to work five days a week.

Claiming to be a grassroots organization and part of a global alliance of free market advocacy groups known as the Atlas Network, TPA is running the Stop the clock off campaign against the 4-day week.

Proponents of the work pattern of doing 100% of the time, 80% of the time for 100% pay, argue that reduced working hours improve productivity and public health, and build societies that work to live, not live to work. .

However, the TPA maintains that the day off constitutes a public holiday and is unacceptable in the public sector.

This week, The Guardian reported that the shortened week is affecting schooling, with teachers reporting far fewer students in attendance on Fridays.

TPA has previously been funded by US-based donors, many of whom have not been named because they do not like to talk about or broadcast their political views.

Former Chief Executive Matthew Elliott continued to run the voting leave campaign. The TPA campaigned against socialism (which they say destroys liberty), repealing the inheritance tax, and ending the BBC’s license fee.

In the House of Commons in May, Conservative MP Anthony Browne cited the TPA’s claim that a four-day work week in the public sector could cost the public sector $30 billion a year in lost time. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on IT to reconsider its decision, saying he was disappointed with the SCDC and said residents deserved better.

Over the weekend, Local Government Secretary Lee Rowley told the SCDC to immediately stop the experiment, arguing it could violate Congress’s legal obligation to achieve the best value. He thanked TPA for its work on this issue.

TPA’s campaign director, Elliot Keck, argued that claims of improved service are rarely scrutinized, while savings are exaggerated at best.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week campaign, described TPA’s $30 billion claim as the back side of the homo packet calculation, citing a study by think tank Autonomy that estimated the annual cost to be around $9 billion. Over 300,000 new jobs.

SCDC is refusing to stop testing on its 500 desk-based staff and plans to expand it to denial collectors. It claims that the four-day work week has boosted recruitment and retention, reducing the agency’s 2 million employee costs by nearly 300,000 per year. It said it had improved performance in handling housing benefit claims, emergency home repairs, tax collection and planning, and asserted the right of Congress to determine its own employment policy.

Cambridge City Council on Monday voted to pilot a four-day work week for dumpster attendants shared with the SCDC. He urged the government to reconsider its position.

Nottinghamshire’s Bassetlaw Regional Council President James Naish told The Guardian that they plan to test the four-day week to address recruitment and retention issues that could ultimately hinder service delivery.

The government is not saying you have to work five days a week. Indeed, if the rest of the job market is moving in the other direction, it will ultimately hurt city councils and local services.

Regarding the SCDC, a Housing and Communities Level Up spokesperson said: Advancing options to remove up to one-fifth of capacity must be supported by clear evidence. He said this would be made clear in future guidance to Congress.

Last year, the UK conducted the world’s largest six-month shortened weekly test. Of the 61 companies involved, 56 extended the trial period, of which 18 made it permanent.

Atom Bank, the UK’s largest private sector employer with 470 employees and a four-day work week, has challenged the government’s claim that reduced working hours would reduce work by 20 per cent.

I encourage all businesses, public and private, to follow the data, CEO Mark Mullen told the Guardian. Every business experiences waste and lost productivity.

He said a four-day work week could close the productivity gap, thus offsetting the apparent cost of reduced capacity.

The position of the Ministry of Labor is unclear. Lisa Nandy, the reserve secretary for leveling, housing and communities, declined to comment. Under Jeremy Corbyn, the party has committed to reducing the average full-time hours per week to 32 within the next 10 years.

