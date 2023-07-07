US economy adds 209,000 jobs in June as hiring slows | US unemployment and employment data





The United States added 209,000 new jobs in June as hiring slowed amid signs of a slowing economy.

This is the weakest gain since December 2020, below the 240,000 jobs expected by economists and below the 309,000 jobs added in May. But the increase was also the 30th straight month of job gains, and the jobless rate fell to an all-time low of 3.6%.

The US labor market remained robust despite aggressive attempts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy and rein in inflation with more than a year of interest rate hikes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the central bank will likely raise rates again this month after announcing a pause in June.

Wages rose 4.4% in June from a year earlier.

At an annual rate of 4%, US inflation remains twice the Fed’s target and some economists have raised fears that large central bank rate hikes could cause job losses and a recession.

President Joe Biden hailed the latest hiring numbers. We are seeing stable and steady growth, Biden said in a statement. It’s Bidenomics – growing the economy by creating jobs, cutting costs for hard-working families, and making smart investments in America.

But the news is unlikely to deter the Fed from raising rates again this month.

In a note to investors, Capital Economics said the rise to 209,000 suggests labor market conditions are finally starting to ease more noticeably. That said, he is unlikely to stop the Fed from raising rates again later this month.

The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics come after the private sector reported a stronger-than-expected increase in hiring in June. Private employers created 497,000 new jobs last month, private payroll provider ADP reported Thursday, well ahead of May’s gain of 267,000 and much better than analysts’ estimate of 220,000. The increase of almost half a million was the largest monthly increase in more than a year, with leisure and hospitality jobs accounting for the largest volume of hires.

Consumer-facing service industries had a strong June, lining up to push job creation higher than expected, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. But wage growth continues to ebb in those same industries, and hiring is likely plateauing after a late-cycle surge.

There are other signs that the labor market is cooling. The number of vacancies is falling in the United States, with 9.9 million open positions in the United States on the last day of May, 1.6 unfilled positions for each person considered unemployed. This figure was down from the record 12 million positions opened in March last year, but it is still higher than before the pandemic.

The ADP report came after the latest survey from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed layoffs in the United States nearly halved in June from the previous month. The fall came as tech job cuts eased after months of layoffs from tech giants like Amazon, Meta and Google.

But the 40,709 cuts announced in June were still up 25% from the 32,517 announced the same month a year earlier, the sixth time this year that the cuts were higher than the corresponding month a year earlier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/07/june-jobs-report-2023-unemployment-rate

