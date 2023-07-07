Keir Starmer has 5 missions. Can the UK Labor leader achieve this? – Politico





MEDWAY, England Keir Starmer is a man on a five mission. But the Labor leader’s big plans for the government may soon have to contend with reality.

Starmer started last on a list of five strong “mandates” for the UK if polls as of Thursday suggest he could become Britain’s next prime minister in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at a university in Gillingham, Kent, the opposition leader argued that only his party could break the class cap and vowed to put education at the center of his governing plan.

However, while the promise of five missions may make for great headlines, turning it into an actual policy can be trickier.

Starmers aren’t the first leaders to try the pledge tactic. Labor’s last election winner, Tony Blair, came to power in 1997 with five key promises printed on physical cards.

Iain Mansfield, research director at the Policy Exchange Think Tank, says voters always remember eye-catching promises.”

But he said that while the mission shows the leader “to think seriously about the big questions that matter to ordinary people…the jury is still out”. [Starmer] There is a correct answer.

So what exactly is Starmer’s mandate, and where can the Labor leader unravel when he tries to do his job well?

“Break down barriers to opportunity at every stage”

This is Starmer’s latest mission and the one he traveled to Medway to reveal on Thursday.

There are 5 more mini-missions in the Starmers Opportunity missions.

He promised to help students break down the five biggest barriers to education. language; trust; outdated curriculum; a culture of rejection of vocational training; “Soft intolerance” to low expectations.

To overcome the first and second hurdles, Starmer is pledging new funding earmarked to eliminate the tax breaks currently enjoyed by private schools for providing language interventions early in education.

Starmer’s Tory counterpart Rishi Sunak is currently working through five major priorities with limited success | Pool photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

He wants a new focus on speaking clearly and fluently throughout his school journey. Labor claims this will improve children’s confidence and help them express themselves, justify, persuade, challenge and explain themselves.

Reforming the UK’s school curriculum is another big part of Starmers’ commitment. He wants to focus on job skills and creativity to manage the latest issue of artificial intelligence taking away everyone’s jobs.

Sam Butters, co-head of the NGO the Fair Education Alliance, said Starmers’ speech offered hope after a long absence.

What is missing is the practicality of the teacher workforce,” said Butters. “The teacher workforce and the general education workforce are foundational and crumbling. The set five missions won’t really work if we don’t work out the basics.

Starmer noted retention was a problem in Britain’s educated workforce, which had been pushing trade unions to raise wages above inflation.

But while Labour’s promising new teachers will receive a retention bonus of 2,400 after their second year of education, questions remain among those on the frontlines about whether that’s really enough.

“Secure the G7’s highest sustainable growth potential”

Both Sunak and Starmer are aiming to reverse the UK’s sluggish growth prospects. However, Starmer is growing significantly, expecting the highest sustained growth in the G7, which is a tall order for a country with only 0.2% monthly growth according to the latest statistics.

Starmer’s goal could galvanize a Labor government, but Gemma Tetlow and Tom Pope of the Institute for Government (IFG) cautioned that the goal is slightly ill-defined and in practice a policy that could take decades to achieve.

Starmers can only serve one term, and as IfG experts point out, sometimes the economic picture is as much about luck as politics.

“To make the UK a clean energy powerhouse”

Labor is looking forward to the Joe Biden administration for its thoughts on green energy, with a voracious eye on the green subsidy package unveiled by the US president at a time when the UK government has very different policies.

Indeed, the pledge to have a carbon-free electricity system by 2030 has been hailed by climate activists. A new North Sea oil and gas license is a policy we desperately need.”

But actually delivering on promises is another matter entirely, and Labor faces strong pressure to show itself as a sensible steward of the public finances.

In a sign of internal tensions over the green agenda, the party recently announced it would scale back plans to borrow $28 billion a year to invest in green technologies, and Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said Labor would instead increase green spending to that total. said. the second half of the term of office.

Tensions over change were on full display in Starmer’s speech on Thursday. Two activists from the campaign group Green New Deal Rising obstructed opposition leaders urging them to stop making U-turns.”

“Building the NHS for the Future”

Britain’s publicly funded health service celebrated its 75th birthday this week, but it faces a major crisis amid soaring waiting lists and battles over frontline salaries.

Starmer promised to build “an NHS fit for the future”. It may feel like a long road for someone who has recently had to wait for a doctor’s appointment.

When Starmer launched his health mission in May, he vowed to focus on key areas including reforming adult social welfare – a challenge plaguing successive governments. expansion of the NHS workforce; Innovating NHS technology.

The opposition leader, a former prosecutor general, even made a humble bravado to remind the crowd that he held public office and knows that money makes a difference.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves Siad Labor will increase green spending in the second half of her parliamentary term | Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

However, Starmer has been repeatedly pressed for one big question. How will Labor pay for NHS processing?

Hugh Alderwick, policy director at the British Medical Journal, said Starmer’s goals are ambitious but fall short.

Alderwick said public services were creaking after a decade of austerity and that the COVID-19 pandemic would cast a long shadow. No matter how reformed, Starmers Labor will need significant investments to make real progress.

“Make Britain’s streets safe”

Prime Minister Tony Blair is famous for professing to be “hard on crime and hard on the causes of crime,” and Starmer, the former top prosecutor, is also making big promises.

The Labor leader has promised that his government will halve the level of violence against women and girls within 10 years. Cut weapon crimes in half. Increases trust in all police forces to the highest level. Reversing the collapse in crime solving rates.

But while these are some of the most specific commitments in Labor’s “mission” plan, experts remain concerned that there are parts of the criminal justice system left out of the equation. IfG called for a focus on behind-the-scenes cases in UK courts, think tank researcher Gil Richards wrote: Increased incarceration will also affect recidivism rates as it will make it more difficult to provide rehabilitation activities.”

Mansfield said: Labor appears to have limitations when it comes to dealing with serious organized crime, although putting all eggs in the prevention basket is a worthy goal.

Correction: This article has been updated to remove incorrect titles.

